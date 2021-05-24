Aaron Savary’s opening-night jitters subsided after the first inning.
Then he pitched like an NCAA Division I prospect.
Savary struck out eight and allowed just two hits in five innings of work to lead Dubuque Wahlert to a 5-1 victory over West Delaware on Monday night at Petrakis Park.
“This was my first time starting the first game of the year, and you do get a little nervous,” said Savary, a lanky junior right-hander who has received extensive college interest after a stellar spring of travel ball. “You just have to use that energy to your advantage.
“After the kid hit that shot off me in the first inning, I got a lot more aggressive. I decided I was going to pitch to them instead of letting them hit off me. I started to mix my pitches in a little more and be more deceptive, and it worked.”
West Delaware opened the scoring in the top of the first. Will Ward laced a two-out line-drive triple to straightaway center and scored when Savary spiked a curveball for a wild pitch.
But Savary struck out Luke Kehrli to end the threat and later went on to retire 11 straight. He finished with one hit batsman and no walks. Savary faced just three batters over the minimum before yielding to Landon Stoll for the final two frames.
“Aaron’s a very special pitcher for us, and he’s only going to get better, because he’s constantly working on his game,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “The sky’s the limit for him. I can’t wait to see what he looks like as a 21-year-old college junior when he’s filled out.”
Wahlert answered an inning later with a pair of runs. Derek Tauber led off the second with a walk, took second on Landon Stoll’s base hit and scored when Luke Heying punched a single into right-center. Stoll gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead by scoring on a first-and-third double steal.
The Eagles tacked on another run in the fifth. Leadoff man Jake Brosius laced a one-out single to right-center stole second, took third on Savary’s liner to left field and scored when University of Kentucky recruit Tommy Specht hit a sharp single up the middle.
“Coming in, we knew our pitching was going to take care of business,” Brosius said. “It was a matter of us getting our bats going. Fortunately, we were able to get them going early, and then we kind of put West Delaware away later in the game.”
In the sixth, Wahlert added two more runs to chase starter Lukas Meyer. Garrett Kadolph drove in a run with a single up the middle, and No. 9 hitter Sam Besler made it 5-1 with a two-out base hit, again up the middle.
Stoll struck out three and walked two in relief.
Meyer struck out five hitters in 5 2/3 innings.