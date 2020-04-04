Iowa’s high school athletic governing bodies on Friday officially suspended all spring activities until May while expressing optimism that a spring season could still take place if the global COVID-19 pandemic wanes in time.
Following Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Thursday announcement closing the state’s schools through April 30, Iowa’s high school Unified Activities partners — the Iowa High School Athletic Association, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Iowa High School Music Association and Iowa High School Speech Association — issued a joint release Friday that extended the prohibition of school-related activities through the same period.
May 1 is the targeted return date for school.
“The primary concern of all four Unified Activities organizations is the health and safety of students, schools, and their communities during this pandemic,” the release stated. “The IGHSAU and IHSAA are still working to offer spring and summer sports opportunities, provided they can be done safely and follow CDC, state and local guidelines. The IHSMA and IHSSA are collaborating with member schools to provide up-to-date guidance for teachers and participants through this prohibited period.
“However, schedules will continue to be assessed as this crisis develops and further announcements from the Unified Activities partners will follow recommendations of state and public health officials.”
Iowa’s spring seasons would be in progress for track & field, soccer and golf, and tennis is just days away from its originally scheduled first date of competition. The summer baseball and softball seasons are set to begin practice as scheduled on May 4, provided school returns at the end of April.
“We are committed to bringing a sense of familiarity to our young people whose school year has been so disrupted by this adjusted spring season,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in a statement. “It is our hope that students return to school on the current target date and have the opportunity to participate in the activities that mean so much to them.
“Like all Iowans, we are committed to doing our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and we support the steps Governor Reynolds has taken to achieve that goal.”
The state athletic associations plan to release a schedule Monday to outline what a spring season would look like if school returns on May 1.
“We want to keep all of our options open moving forward to allow our students an opportunity to participate,” IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said in a statement. “We will do what we can to help plan for their eventual return to school and hold out hope that we can offer the activities that (are) so familiar to them and their schools.”
Iowa isn’t the only state scrambling to keep seasons intact.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has also ordered his state’s schools closed through April 30. The Illinois High School Association is currently working to find ways to salvage a spring sports season.
“In its discussions thus far, the IHSA Board of Directors has been highly supportive of creating an exemption to the IHSA Season Limitation By-law to allow spring sports to play into late June, but competing into or beyond July is not being considered at this time,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson wrote in a statement earlier this week. “We are also realistic in recognizing that any further school postponements, or the cessation of physical school attendance for the remainder of the year, will almost certainly result in the cancellation of all remaining IHSA sports and activities this school year.”
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is in a perpetual shutdown until Gov. Tony Evers issued an order lifting the closing of schools. Evers’ March 17 order closed the state’s schools for “the duration of the public health emergency or until a subsequent order lifts this specific restriction.”
“Consistent with Gov. Evers’ order, all school training, practices, scrimmages and contests are suspended,” reads a statement on the WIAA website. “In addition, schools and coaches may not bring students together or be involved with students during this time period for any extracurricular or athletic purposes, which includes practices and other instructional/organizational purposes.”