News in your town

Prep athletics: IHSAA, IGHSAU hope spring season can still take place

College basketball: Pemsl to transfer from Iowa for final season

USHL: Former Fighting Saints find success across the pond

1 century ago, sports rises from ravages of war, disease; UD student stars

College basketball: Dubuque native to transfer from Iowa for final season

Column: Remembering Final Four that never was in the A-T-L

Sports briefs: Basketball Hall of Fame set to announce 2020 class

Prep athletics: Iowa schools to stay closed, spring sports season in jeopardy

Prep athletics: Iowa schools to stay closed, putting spring sports season in jeopardy

Chiefs' Reid plotting Super Bowl defense from his basement

White Sox broadcaster, former pitcher dies at 70

Sports briefs: Patriots use team plane to fly N95 in from China

Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since WWII because of virus

College wrestling: Former WD star adding fuel to fire

Virus forces Wimbledon cancellation for 1st time since WWII

Commentary: Say no to bizarre ideas to get sports going again

TH Athlete of Week: Schemmel carries on East Dubuque tradition

Column: As we battle virus, don't forget 1919 Stanley Cup

MLB: Cubs-Cardinals series in London in June canceled

NFL team owners vote to expand playoffs to 14 teams

NBA: 'The Last Dance' look at Jordan's last title starts April 19

NASCAR industry steps up to produce PPE's in COVID-19 crisis

How paths might have changed under expanded NFL playoffs

Masks on the field? Ahmed ready if games can be played

NCAA throws baseball coaches a curve with added eligibility

Sports briefs: Packers, Vikings distributing free meals to community

NFL: Bulaga disappointed many players didn't vote in CBA election

College notebook: Loras spikers named all-league

College wrestling: Opportunity taken away

Mother sentenced to 7 months in college admissions scam

All-Decade Team a dicey proposition, other than a few stars

Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021

NCAA to give spring athletes extra year of eligibility

As MLB ponders post-virus season, players worry about health

Media Sage: Rosenfels’ 2nd career

College wrestling: Iowa's Lee wins Hodge Trophy

Sports briefs: Western Illinois hires UW-P grad

Tech boom, MLB programs helping women find jobs in baseball

Sports briefs: Hill virtual winner of NASCAR's live iRacing event

TH All-Area Girls Basketball Coach of Year: Jim Kettmann, Bellevue Marquette

Former MLB star Edmonds tested for COVID-19

The story of the NFL draft, from extravaganza to unadorned

TH Sports Coming Events

Iowa state associations prohibit all activities

Sports in brief: Athletic trainers joining coronavirus fight