IOWA CITY — Tyler Goodson wasn’t part of Iowa’s plan at running back this summer.
As the season continues to roll along into November, it continues to get more and more difficult to keep the freshman out of the rotation.
Goodson made his first career start on Saturday, running for a game-high 94 yards and a touchdown in the No. 23-ranked Hawkeyes’ 23-19 victory over No. 7 Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium.
“I was speechless when (running backs coach Derrick Foster) first told me (I was starting),” Goodson said to an Iowa athletics communications staffer (Iowa does not make freshmen available to media). “For me, I didn’t focus on the fact I was starting, but focused on the next play and tried to make an impact that would help our team win.
“I’m glad I gained the trust of the coaches for them to put the ball in my hands and give me the best opportunity to make plays and score touchdowns for this team to win.”
Goodson scored on a 10-yard run in the first quarter. He also converted a key third down on Iowa’s first possession, running for 26 yards and setting up Nate Stanley’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Nico Ragaini.
“He did a lot of good things out there,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said, noting a blitz Goodson picked up in the first half. “For a freshman to make that protection, then execute it, was really impressive.
“It’s even more impressive because he didn’t execute it during the week, the end of the week last week. I think that kind of shows you the kind of young guy he is. He learned from a mistake and carried it out there to the game field.”
Goodson shook off two would-be tacklers, then fought through the final two defenders and dove for the goal line to give Iowa a 13-0 lead on Minnesota with 18 seconds left in the first quarter.
“As I got to the goal line, I put my head down and hoped for the best,” he said.
Mekhi Sargent leads Iowa with 493 rushing yards on 108 carries. Goodson is second with 82 carries for 461 yards, and Toren Young has 411 yards on 71 attempts. Sargent leads the team with four rushing touchdowns.
Ivory Kelly-Martin was expected to be the third back in Iowa’s rotation before the season, but has carried the ball just six times for 23 yards in four games.
Goodson also has 20 receptions for 143 yards.
“Mekhi, Toren and Ivory mean a lot to me,” Goodson said. “I came in not knowing anything and they taught me the playbook and made things slow down for me, especially protections. Protections are the hardest things to deal with. They taught me the fundamentals.”
Welch returns — Hawkeyes middle linebacker Kristian Welch was back in the lineup for the first time since Week 6 after suffering a stinger. He said there was no pain associated with the injury. He was cleared to play on Sunday.
“With that type of injury, you just never know when the nerve is going to come back and heal. It’s kind of just a waiting game,” Welch said. “I just tried to stay mentally into it, preparing like I was going to start that week, because you never really did know if you were going to get cleared.”
The senior tied his career high with 11 tackles, six solo. He also registered a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup.
“It’s harder for the player because they’re sitting there watching that clock tick on their career. That’s hard,” Ferentz said. “You hate to lose a veteran guy, but to get one back is a real benefit.”
Quick slants — Saturday marked the 130th anniversary of the Hawkeyes’ first football game, a 24-0 loss to Grinnell on Nov. 16, 1889. Iowa owns a 657-560-39 all-time record. … Stanley threw two touchdown passes against the Gophers, raising his career total to 66. He trails only Chuck Long (74) in program history, and has two regular-season games plus the bowl game left. Stanley made his 36th consecutive start at quarterback, the second-longest streak in Iowa history behind only Long (47). … Iowa’s defense registered six sacks, its most in a game since 2013. The Hawkeyes held Minnesota to a season-low 19 points. The Gophers had scored at least 31 points in each of their previous eight games.