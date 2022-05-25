The five city boys tennis players who qualified for the Iowa state tournaments were all bumped into the consolation bracket on Tuesday.
But, Dubuque Wahlert senior Jack Freiburger put up one heck of a battle.
At the Class 1A state singles tournament in Waterloo, Freiburger opened in the championship bracket first round with a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Pella’s Josh Roozeboom. In the quarterfinals, Freiburger lost a marathon match to Fort Dodge St. Edmond’s Joseph Li, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6).
After a pair of long matches, Freiburger cramped up and injury defaulted in the consolation quarterfinals to be eliminated.
Wahlert’s Roan Martineau lost his opener in the championship bracket to Decorah’s Caden Branum, 6-2, 6-3. He responded with wins over Storm Lake’s Josh Steffen, 6-0, 6-2, and Decorah’s Daniel Skrade, 6-0, 6-0, to advance to today’s consolation semifinals with a chance to place as high as fifth.
The Golden Eagles doubles unit of Nolan Martineau and Charlie Curtiss lost their championship opener, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1, to Spencer’s Riley DeWitt and Evan Johnson. Martineau and Curtiss answered by beating Denison-Schleswig’s Carson Suentjuns and Wyatt Johnson in consolations, 7-5, 4-6, 10-4, and then lost against Waverly-Shell Rock’s Benny Ramker and Isaac Becker, 6-4, 6-4, to be eliminated.
In the Class 2A state singles tournament in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque Hempstead junior Jake Althaus lost both his championship and consolation bracket openers and was eliminated.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Muscatine 7, Dubuque Hempstead 0 — At Muscatine, Iowa: The Mustangs (9-8) were blanked by Muscatine (13-5) in the Class 3A regional semifinals.
Bettendorf 10, Western Dubuque 0 — At Bettendorf, Iowa: The Bobcats (5-9) couldn’t slow down Bettendorf (13-5) in the Class 3A regional semifinals.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cuba City 6, Mineral Point 3 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Hailey Stich went 3-for-4, Paige Beau homered, and the Cubans upset the Pointers in the Division 4 regional semifinals. Cuba City will play at Boscobel in the final on Thursday.
Boscobel 7, River Ridge 2 — At Boscobel, Wis.: The Bulldogs held off the Timberwolves in the Division 4 regional semifinals.
Iowa-Grant 5, Fennimore 0 — At Cobb, Wis.: The Panthers blanked Fennimore in the Division 4 regional semifinals, advancing to Thursday’s final at Riverdale.
Riverdale 10, Darlington 0 — At Muscoda, Wis.: The Redbirds fell short in their Division 4 regional semifinal.
Belmont 11, Potosi/Cassville 1 (5 innings) — At Belmont, Wis.: The Braves cruised in their Division 5 regional semifinal.
Highland 9, Southwestern 6 — At Highland, Wis.: The Wildcats closed their season in the Division 5 regional semifinals.
Prairie du Chien 8, Viroqua/Youth Initiative 3 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks advanced to Thursday’s Division 3 regional final at Dodgeville.
PREP BASEBALL
(Monday’s games)
Pleasant Valley 9-3, Western Dubuque 4-7 — At Pleasant Valley, Iowa: Jack Clemens went 3-for-4, while Jake Goodman, Brett Harris, Isaac Then and Bryn Vantiger had two hits each in the night cap as the Bobcats (6-1) split with the defending Class 4A state champs. Harris also drove in two runs, and Then earned the win on the mound. In the opener, Garrett Kadolph had a pair of hits and Clemens knocked in a pair.
Cascade 3, Northeast 2 — At Cascade, Iowa: Cooper Hummel struck out 14 and allowed just two hits in five innings of work as Cascade improved to 3-0. Eight different Cougars had a hit, and Mason Otting tripled and drove in a run in the River Valley Conference win.
Bellevue Marquette 7-0, Midland 5-6 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks made the most of six hits in earning their first win of the season in the opener of the Tri-Rivers Conference twin bill. Zain Sauer pitched a one-hitter in the second game for Midland.
Monticello 11, Bellevue 0 — At Monticello, Iowa: Dylan Roher struck out 11 in a five-inning no-hitter for the Panthers.
Maquoketa 4-3, Solon 2-11 — At Solon, Iowa: Mitchell Roeder struck out nine and scattered five hits in 6 1/3 innings in the opener as the Cardinals earned their first win of the season by making the most of four hits and three walks. In the nightcap of the WaMaC twin bill, Owen Powers tripled and drove in a run for Maquoketa.
Waukon 10, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Clayton Ridge managed three hits while falling to 0-2.
West Delaware 5-4, Independence 1-5 — At Manchester, Iowa: West Delaware suffered its first loss of the season in the second game of the WaMaC Conference crossover doubleheader. The Hawks had started the season 5-0.
Edgewood-Colesburg 1-2, Starmont 0-12 — At Edgewood, Iowa: Cael Funk struck out 12 and allowed just two hits and Aaron Kloser drove in the lone run for the Vikings in the opener. In the nightcap of the Tri-Rivers doubleheader, Funk had Ed-Co’s lone hit and drove in a run.
