Platteville/Lancaster’s Madison Albert-Nelson set some lofty goals at the beginning of her final high school swimming season.
The Platteville senior exceeded her own expectations, earning her fourth trip to the state meet and swimming a personal best in the 100 butterfly for a career best eighth-place finish at the WIAA Division 2 state championships.
This week’s Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week had placed 13th in the event as a freshman, 10th as a sophomore and 13th as a junior.
“I couldn’t be any happier with how my season ended,” she said. “To go out on a high note is how everyone wants to finish their high school career.”
Albert-Nelson finished her career as the school record holder in the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 500 freestyle, breaking her own record in the 100 butterfly during her final meet with a time of 58.8 seconds.
“Getting those records means so much,” Albert-Nelson said. “It’s nice to know I’ve left my mark on a program that’s been so special to me.”
Albert-Nelson was also a three-time conference champion for the co-op and went undefeated in dual meets in the 100 butterfly all four years.
“The success Maddy had is just a testament to her dedication and tenacity to the sport,” Platteville/Lancaster swim coach Matt Wunderlin said. “She really worked on her technique and stroke this season along with all the work she has put in during the offseason. She has a constant desire to improve, and that’s what you want to see out of your athletes.”
Albert-Nelson has spent her offseasons swimming with DASH and the Madison Aquatic Club.
“I really want to thank all of my coaches I’ve had for all of their help and support over the years,” Albert-Nelson said. “I wouldn’t have had the success I did without them.”
Albert-Nelson hopes to continue her swimming career at the collegiate level, but hasn’t made a decision just yet.
“I’m not sure where I’m going to go yet, but I know that I want to continue swimming somewhere,” she said.
Added Wunderlin: “Maddy is just a great human being. She is fun to be around and she does a great job of building up those around her. She helps everyone do their very best, and we are all so very proud of her.”