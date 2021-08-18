DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Nate Offerman doesn’t need an authentication sticker from Major League Baseball to know he owns a piece of history.
The Dyersville Beckman junior-to-be worked the MLB at Field of Dreams Game as a member of the grounds crew, which gave him access to the cornfields beyond the outfield fence during the event. And he outraced two of his colleagues to the first of eight home run balls in the magical game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday.
“MLB said they couldn’t authenticate it because they didn’t actually see it and they couldn’t be 100% sure it was the right ball, but I know it’s the real deal because I saw it go in there,” said Offerman, who won the Iowa Class 2A state golf championship this spring and starred for the Beckman baseball team this summer. “There were a couple of fans along the left-field line who kept yelling ‘One more row, one more row’ when I was getting close to it. They saw it the whole time, and they know it was the right ball. It was exactly the right depth of where it should have been, too.
“It’s still really cool to have it, even if they won’t authenticate it. I’m going to have it framed. If anyone really wants it, we’ll see if they can get it from me or not.”
Offerman said the grounds crew and a handful of fans retrieved all of the home run balls from batting practice a few hours earlier, which made him feel more comfortable about the authenticity of the ball. There were no other baseballs in the vicinity, either.
“It had to be the right ball,” said Ty Rausch, a senior-to-be at Beckman and another member of the grounds crew. “All the fans by us saw it go in and knew exactly where it was in the corn. It was pretty cool to see Nate run in there and get it and then come out, holding the ball up in the air.”
Offerman and a few other members of the grounds crew watched the game from an area between the left-field bleachers and the fence parallel to the foul line. Just seven batters into the game, in the bottom of the first inning, White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu hit a low line drive off Yankees left-hander Andrew Heaney a few rows into the corn in left field for his 23rd home run of the season.
“It didn’t look like it was going to go, but it just kept going and going and going until it cleared the fence,” Offerman said. “We just kind of looked at each other and then we all darted out there. We stopped for a second, because we didn’t know if we could go out there or not, but security said, ‘Yeah, go get it.’”
While his buddies tried to navigate their way through the corn, Offerman took a quicker route by running along a small clearance between the left-field fence and the cornstalks. He took a left turn into the corn in the approximate area of the ball.
Fans were not allowed near the corn during the game. Only the grounds crew and security had access.
“I didn’t know if I’d find it, but the fans kept telling me where it was,” Offerman said. “I went one more row just like they told me, looked up, and the ball was just sitting there.
“At first, I didn’t know how big of a deal it was. I thought, ‘This is pretty cool.’ But the more people started talking to me, the more I started to realize how big of a deal it was.”
Offerman and buddies Bryce Boekholder, Noah Boge and Rausch accepted positions on the grounds crew approximately a month before the game. Their responsibilities included mowing the grass, making the edges between the grass and dirt look perfect, and watering and fertilizing the grass.
The grounds crew also made the cornfield look pristine despite a recent storm that bent many of the stalks. Using pieces of rebar and zip ties, they propped up the damaged stalks.
Major League Baseball hired Budgie Clark, a turf specialist from Palm Harbor, Fla., to oversee the grounds crew for the Field of Dreams project. The crew included 17 local baseball enthusiasts who worked in excess of 30 hours per week leading up to the game.
“He’s a really cool guy, but at the same time, he’s very, very picky. But you really have to be picky to make sure the field looks as perfect as it does on TV,” Offerman said. “We were constantly walking the warning track and the grass to make sure there were no weeds, no leaves, no rocks … anything. You didn’t want any kind of lip between the grass and the dirt, either.”
But all that nit-picking made Offerman proud on game day.
“It was awesome to see the reactions from all the players when they were out on the field, taking pictures and saying how cool everything looked, and knowing we had a part in making it look so perfect,” he said. “It was cool to think we were working on that corn before Kevin Costner and the players walked out of it.
“We made history. I know there were only 8,000 people at the game, but millions of people were watching on TV and wishing they could be there. It makes you feel good to do something a lot of people wanted to do.”
Offerman said the grounds crew will continue to maintain the diamond until next August, when the Chicago Cubs will play the Cincinnati Reds in the second of what figures to be an annual event.