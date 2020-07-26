Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics students and coaches earned national recognition from the USTA Power Tumbling, the Iowa USTA Organization, and Moser’s for the 2020 competition season.

• Annie Gulick, of Dyersville, Iowa, won the Nationals, George Nissen Memorial, the Griswold/Nissen Tumbling Athlete of the Year and advanced level recognition.

• Ava Nolan, of Jesup, Iowa, was the Iowa USTA Sportsmanship winner.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• Katelin Ante, of Manchester, Iowa was the Vickie Wilson Spirit and Give back to Others winner.

• Reagan Dolan, of Manchester, was the Iowa USTA Scholarship winner and seniors honors.

• Olivia Thier, of Dyersville was the Iowa USTA Scholarship winner, advanced level recognition and senior honors.

• Melanie Lutgen, Dyersville, was USTA Iowa Achievement first runner-up.

• Izzy Lutgen, Dyersville, earned Moser Dedication and Loyalty Honor.

• Reagan Brown, Guttenberg, Iowa, earned Moser Dedication and Loyalty Honor.

• Kennedy Collins, Jesup, earned Moser Perseverance and Loyalty Honor.

• Debbie Moser, Dyersville, was the Iowa Coach of the Year.

Moser instructors are Carmen Moser Payne, Debbie Moser, Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, and Luka Marie Schulte.