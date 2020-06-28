WORTHINGTON, Iowa — The Dyersville Whitehawks used a balanced attack and got seven quality innings out of a pair of high school pitchers to defeat Zwingle, 6-3, on Saturday night in the Worthington semi-pro tournament final.
Eight different Whitehawks had at least one hit in a 14-hit attack, and five different players drove in runs.
After four scoreless innings to open the game, Dyersville finally reached Zwingle starter Reed Stumpf in the fifth. Alex Savary and his younger brother, Aaron Savary, singled to set up the top of the order. Rob Hermsen followed with a double to the power alley in left-centerfield to give the Whitehawks a 2-0 cushion.
Aaron Savary, a Dubuque Wahlert sophomore right-hander, pitched the first four innings before yielding to high school teammate Jared Walter, a junior who earned the win despite yielding three runs in three innings. Aaron Savary allowed only three hits and struck out a pair.
The two became available because Wahlert is in the middle of a two-week shutdown because of the coronavirus. The Golden Eagles will resume their season late this week.
Zwingle loaded the bases in the fifth, but Walter wiggled his way out of the jam. The Suns took advantage of their opportunities an inning later, though, to take a 3-2 lead. Travis Lyons walked, and Lance Richardson reached on an error to give Zwingle its first run.
Craig Lyons singled, Maguire Fitzgerald walked, and Zwingle tied the game when Andy Wurster reached on a fielder’s choice. Craig Lyons scored the go-ahead run on Trey Hunt’s sacrifice fly to left field.
The Whitehawks immediately responded in the seventh. Walter reached on a one-out hit batsman, Hermsen singled, and Riley LeGrand slapped a single to right to tie the game, 3-3.
Dyersville regained the lead one batter later, when Austin Savary delivered a deep sacrifice fly to center. Zwingle threatened in the bottom half, but Walter fanned Craig Lyons with Travis Lyons on third base to end the inning.
Dyersville added insurance in the eighth. T.J. Deardorff led off with a base hit and scored on Joel Vaske’s triple to right. Cole Klostermann slapped a single to right to make it 6-3.
Deardorff pitched the final two innings to nail down the victory. He fanned four and retired all six batters he faced.
In the consolation game, Peosta defeated Rickardsville, 11-0, in five innings. Nate Ramler hit a pair of home runs and drove in four runs, Juan Munoz went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Cubs coasted after scoring seven runs in the first inning. Nolan Baumhover allowed three hits and struck out five in five innings of work.