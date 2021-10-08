The Dubuque Hempstead girls cross country team made quite a statement Thursday.
Not only did the Mustangs win their first outright girls Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet in school history at Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo, they did so in dominating fashion.
Iowa Class 4A No. 3 ranked Hempstead topped the 13-team field with 49 points, easily ahead of Cedar Rapids Prairie (78) and Linn-Mar (108). No. 7-ranked Dubuque Senior (127) finished fourth, Western Dubuque (171) placed eighth and Wahlert (213) was ninth.
The Mustangs packed the front of the race with four runners inside the top 10.
Julia Gehl (18:25) placed second in 18 minutes and 25 seconds. Keelee Leitzen (18:41) was fourth, Brooke O’Brien (18:48) finished in fifth and Evie Henneberry (19:09) was ninth.
“It gives you that certain level of confidence and it’s really exciting to see them embrace the fact that they are that unit,” Hempstead coach Sharon Klein said. “Just the tighter we can get our pack to each other will help us in the long run. It’s been fun watching them.”
Hempstead now turns its focus to the Valley Divisional meet next Tuesday — an event hasn’t won since 1986.
Gehl said Thursday’s title only boosts her team’s confidence heading into it.
“It’s championship season now,” Gehl said. “We know we really gotta put it all out there. “This just definitely gave us a huge confidence boost. We know that we have a really strong pack and it has been showing in the team scores lately, so it’s definitely boosting our confidence for sure.”
Dubuque Senior was led by Leah Klapatauskas (19:15), who placed 11th. Kaitlyn Miller (19:36) finished in 19th to give the Rams two top-20 runners on the day.
Lilly Boge paced Western Dubuque with a 14th-place finish in 19:24, and Ellie Meyer led Wahlert in 22nd place in 19:42.
The third-ranked Hempstead boys team missed a clean sweep of the team title by the slimmest of margins. The Mustangs (59) came in second and were edged by Iowa City High with 58. Western Dubuque (211) placed ninth, Dubuque Senior (324) 11th, and Dubuque Wahlert (375) 13th.
Derek Leicht led the Mustangs with a third-place finish in 15:37. John Maloney (16:08) crossed in 11th, Johnathan O’Brien (16:11) was 13th, Caleb Kass (16:13) placed 14th, and Brady Blean (16:17) finished in 18th to give Hempstead five top-20 finishers.
Eli Naumann led Western Dubuque with a fourth-place finish in 15:40.
Carter Hancock (16:44) paced Wahlert in 24th place, and Robert Howes (17:06) was the first to cross for the Rams in 39th.