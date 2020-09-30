Tommy Specht always dreamed of playing collegiate baseball in the ultra-competitive Southeastern Conference.
After taking his game to an elite level in the past year, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Dubuque Wahlert junior centerfielder earned an opportunity to make that dream a reality.
Specht on Tuesday verbally committed to University of Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione, the 2017 national and SEC coach of the year, and his recruiting coordinator, Will Coggin.
“There’s nothing that beats the SEC when it comes to college baseball, and since I was very, very young, my goal was to play in the SEC,” Specht said. “It’s definitely a blessing, for sure, to have a chance to go to a school like Kentucky. It’s a great baseball conference, and I know I’m going to have to continue to work and keep making progress to fit in right away, but I’m super excited about the opportunity.
“Right away, the coaches at Kentucky and the relationships they wanted to build right off the bat were phenomenal. They really wanted to get to know me and my parents as people more so than just me as a baseball player. That relationship component was huge. On top of that, it’s a great school, and they have phenomenal facilities that are pretty much brand new.”
Specht earned Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association first-team all-state honors in Class 3A after a breakthrough sophomore season this summer. He hit .525 (21-for-40) to lead the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Valley Division in batting and earn unanimous all-league accolades. He added five doubles, one triple, two home runs and 20 RBIs while going 4-for-4 in stolen bases.
“Tommy had a phenomenal summer for us, which is a testament to the work he put in during the offseason, and he’s had a great fall playing locally here and down south as well,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “The sky’s the limit for him. He has got the tools, which we knew, now it’s just a matter of getting stronger physically, and developing the mental side of the game a little more.
“I can’t say we expected him to have that kind of year, per se, but when someone puts in that kind of work, opportunities are going to present themselves. He’s put in the work and you like to see kids like him get rewarded with opportunities like this to play at such a prestigious program, get college paid for, and see what kind of (professional) opportunities are out there for him when he’s 21 years old.”
Specht’s upward trajectory continued after the high school season with a stellar performance at the Perfect Game Underclass All-American Games. He registered throws in excess of 90 mph from the outfield and ranks in the top 15 percentile in his graduating class in all of the key measureables — defensively and at the plate.
Despite the commitment to Kentucky, Specht realizes he has plenty of work ahead of himself before he can contribute to the Wildcats.
“I can develop with my approach at the plate even more,” he said. “At the end of the day, you can be a very good defender, and working on all aspects of your game is important, but if you can swing the bat well, you can really impact a team.”
Specht committed to the University of Illinois last fall but had a change of heart late this summer.
“With all due respect to the Illinois program — and it’s an amazing program — but some things just aren’t as good a fit for people,” he said. “As, time went on, I realized I wasn’t going to be most at home there.”