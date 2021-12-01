With all five starters from last season graduated, the Dubuque Senior boys basketball team is going to need fresh faces to step up this winter.
They’re off to a good start.
Jacob Williams scored 14 points, and Landon Sauser and Hayden Jacobsmeier added 10 apiece as the Rams led wire-to-wire in their season opener on Tuesday night in a 58-48 victory over Davenport Central in Davenport, Iowa.
Tommy Williams added seven points and Devonta Jackson chipped in six points for Senior, which broke out to a 16-5 advantage by the end of the first quarter.
North Scott 47, Western Dubuque 40 — At Eldridge, Iowa: Daviyon Gaston scored 16 points and Nick Bryant added eight, but the Bobcats dropped their season opener after the Lancers used a key 11-5 run in the third quarter.
Dyersville Beckman 74, Benton Community 47 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher opened the season scorching by dropping 31 points, with 14 coming in the third quarter, while Logan Burchard added 16 points and Logan Goedken had 15, and the Trailblazers cruised.
Anamosa 48, Cascade 35 — At Cascade, Iowa: Cole McDermott scored 19 points and Cass Hoffman added nine, but Anamosa used a 16-7 fourth-quarter run to drop the Cougars.
Monticello 50, Bellevue 44 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets played tough to the end but fell just short against the Panthers.
Springville 75, Bellevue Marquette 60 — At Springville, Iowa: The Mohawks fought tough but couldn’t slow down the Orioles in the road loss.
Mineral Point 85, Dodgeville 79 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Joah Filardo scored 26 points, Leyten Bowers added 22 points and Bodie Bossert had 13 as the Pointers won a shootout in their opener.
New Glarus 62, Darlington 56 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Division 4 No. 5-ranked Redbirds were upended by New Glarus in non-conference action.
Highland 57, Iowa-Grant 55 — At Livingston, Wis.: Ashton Schmitz scored 14 points and Alex Popple netted 12, but the Panthers lost a heartbreaker at home.
Belmont 81, Albany 65 — At Albany, Wis.: The Braves lit it up on the offensive end to pull out a non-conference victory.
Decorah 62, Prairie du Chien 24 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Blackhawks struggled in the road loss.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 55, Waukon 44 — At Wahlert: Despite a slew of fresh faces, the Golden Eagles pulled together and won their season opener.
Waverly-Shell Rock 51, Western Dubuque 38 — At Waverly, Iowa: Maddy Maahs scored 13 points and Karrington Asp added 11, but the Bobcats couldn’t find a win on the road.
Cascade 72, Anamosa 15 — At Cascade, Iowa: Alyssa Lux sank three treys as part of her 25 points, and Ally Hoffman added 17 points, as the Cougars blew out to a 27-2 lead by the end of the first quarter in the rout.
Monticello 43, Bellevue 37 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Mariah Hueneke scored 17 points, but the Comets couldn’t hold a halftime lead and battled to the final horn in a tough loss to the Panthers.
Springville 64, Bellevue Marquette 30 — At Springville, Iowa: The Mohawks couldn’t get much going in the road loss to the Orioles.
Edgewood-Colesburg 71, Easton Valley 48 — At Edgewood, Iowa: Audrey Helmrichs scored 20 points and Ella Aulwes chipped in 18 points as the Vikings rolled past Easton Valley.
Galena 55, Benton 16 — At Galena, Ill.: Maggie Furlong scored 17 points and Addie Hefel added 15 as the Pirates rolled past the Zephyrs.
La Crosse Aquinas 57, Platteville 33 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Emily Philipps scored 13 points and Camryn Nies added 11, but the Hillmen saw a 22-20 halftime lead slip away after a big surge from Aquinas.
Belleville 42, Shullsburg 37 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Camden Russell scored nine points, Kennedy Allendorf chipped in eight, but the Miners came up short in a tight defeat to Belleville.
Boscobel 73, DeSoto 49 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Sarah Knowles dropped 30 points and Erin Knowles added 20 points as the Bulldogs routed DeSoto.
Belmont 73, Barneveld 49 — At Barneveld, Wis.: The Division 5 No. 7-ranked Braves improved to 6-0 on the season with an impressive non-conference win over the Eagles.
Potosi/Cassville 56, Southwestern 30 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The co-op played a strong game on the road and pulled away from the Wildcats.
Darlington 39, River Ridge 28 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Redbirds grinded out a win in a defensive battle with the Timberwolves on the road.
BOYS PREP SWIMMING
Dubuque Hempstead 85, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 85 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: George Holesinger won the 200 freestyle in 1:48.45 and the 100 backstroke in 1:01.39, and helped the 200 freestyle relay to another win in 1:34.08, but the Mustangs had to settle for a tie with the J-Hawks.
Iowa City High 110, Dubuque Senior 46 — At Dubuque: Freshman Zack Heiar posted Senior’s lone win by going 59.32 in the 100-yard backstroke. He also finished second in the 100 butterfly.