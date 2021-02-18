MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Mineral Point junior Mallory Lindsey knew she was going to have to work her tail off to get any open shots against Waterloo in Thursday night’s WIAA 4 sectional semifinal.
The Pirates’ Maddie Webster was attached to Lindsey at the hip, but the junior guard didn’t let that stop her. She finished the game with a team-high 20 points as the fifth-ranked Pointers held off Waterloo, 63-60.
The Pointers (15-5) advanced to Saturday’s sectional final against SWAL rival Fennimore, who was a 48-44 winner over Kenosha St. Joe’s.
“We had our season end at the sectional semifinal the past two years, and we didn’t want that to happen again,” said Lindsey, who went 6-for-8 from 3-point range. “It’s been a crazy year and we know any game could be our last, so that makes this win feel even better.”
The Pointers got off to a hot start, using an early 15-0 run to take a commanding 17-2 lead.
“We tried to get out and create some tempo early,” Mineral Point coach Michael Keyes said. “Waterloo is loaded with athletes and we knew they were going to make a run at us.”
The Pirates (11-15) did just that, scoring 13 straight points to pull to within two at 17-15 while sending Lindsey to the bench with two early fouls. Waterloo closed the gap to one point, but trailed, 28-23, at the half.
“Sitting on the bench is never fun, but I had confidence in my teammates to get the job done while I was out,” Lindsey said.
The Pirates were the ones taking control early in the second half, going on a 13-0 run to take a 38-31 lead on the Pointers before Lindsey ended the scoring drought with a trey at the 14:15 mark.
Mineral Point reclaimed the lead on back-to-back 3s from Lindsey followed by a layup from fellow junior Ella Chambers, who finished the game with 17 points.
“We knew they were guarding Mal pretty hard, but that’s why it’s a 5-on-5 game,” Chambers said. “Us four knew we needed to step up and take charge offensively if Mal was being guarded like that.”
The two teams would exchange the lead three more times before Chambers knocked down a huge 3 with 1:20 remaining to put the Pointers up, 60-57.
“Mal is a heck of a player, but that girl was on her like glue,” Keyes said. “I thought Ella did a great job of hitting some really big shots for us, especially late in the game.”
A free throw from Macy Aschliman gave the Pointers a four-point cushion with 42 seconds remaining, but Waterloo’s Julia Asik answered with a triple with 3 seconds remaining. A pair of free throws from Chambers helped secure the win for the Pointers.
“It’s that time where all you need to do is survive and advance,” Keyes said. “I’m proud of our kids for their effort and for fighting until the end.”
The Pirates were led by Skyler Powers with 19 points.