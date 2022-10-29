DARLINGTON, Wis. — Last week’s lackluster performance against Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg was the wake-up call Darlington needed.
The No. 2 seed Redbirds (10-1) defeated third-seeded Belleville, 28-6, for the second time this month in a WIAA Division 6 Level 2 playoff game Friday night. They will advance to next Friday’s Level 3 game at top-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph.
“We didn’t bring the energy last week, and tonight they looked like a completely different team when the game started,” Darlington coach Travis Winkers said. “It’s been a tough week for the Darlington football family, and I couldn’t be more proud of the way our guys responded and the effort they brought tonight.”
The Redbirds, who defeated Belleville, 34-24, in Week 8, wasted no time taking control of the momentum with a five-play scoring drive on their opening possession, set up by three straight runs of double digit yardage by quarterback Cadyn Burbach before Breylin Goebel punched in the 3-yard score with 9:08 on the clock.
“We aren’t a one-guy team, and tonight you could really see that by all the guys we had running the ball,” Burbach said. “We knew we wanted to take the lead right away, so that was a big confidence boost for us.”
Burbach finished the game with 16 carries for 115 yards to lead all the Redbird rushers.
Darlington added another score on their first drive of the second quarter on a Ross Crist 1-yard plunge with 9:35 remaining in the half.
A Darlington interception by Tye Crist gave possession back to the Redbirds, who scored three plays later on a 1-yard run by Burbach to take a 21-0 lead.
The Redbirds finished the game with four picks, including two from Tye Crist.
“We knew they were going to pass a lot, and we were ready for them,” Crist said. “Every interception was just a huge momentum boost for us.”
A Darlington fumble then gave the ball back to the Wildcats, who scored on a 36-yard pass from Aidan Keyes to Kaden DeSmet with 1:31 remaining. Another Redbird fumble just before half could have given Belleville (9-2) another shot at the end zone, but a Brady Long interception ended the late Wildcat threat.
“To have four interceptions against one of the most explosive offenses in the state, I couldn’t be more happy about that,” Winkers said. “Our defense has been our biggest strength all season, and they showed why tonight.”
Darlington’s offense added one final score to open the third quarter, this time on a 7-yard run by Burbach to go up, 28-6.
“To only give up six points to a good team like Belleville …we are really proud of that,” Crist said. “We knew we had to come out and really bring that energy in the second half, and we got the job done.”
Goebel added 67 yards on 12 carries, while Ross Crist had 66 yards on 11 carries and Tye Crist closed with 58 yards on nine carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.