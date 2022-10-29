Redbirds game
Darlington’s Breylin Goebel slips past Belleville’s Logan Derke during their WIAA Division 6 Level 2 playoff game on Friday night in Darlington, Wis. The Redbirds won, 28-6.

 Shannon Mumm Telegraph Herald

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Last week’s lackluster performance against Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg was the wake-up call Darlington needed.

The No. 2 seed Redbirds (10-1) defeated third-seeded Belleville, 28-6, for the second time this month in a WIAA Division 6 Level 2 playoff game Friday night. They will advance to next Friday’s Level 3 game at top-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph.

