Potosi’s Sam Udelhofen shoots over East Dubuque’s Brody Tashner during their game earlier this season. Udelhofen scored 17 points on Saturday as the Cheiftains upset previously unbeaten Wauzeka-Steuben.
The Potosi boys basketball team took its share of lumps during the grind of the regular season.
It only strengthened the Chieftains’ resolve.
On Saturday night, Potosi pulled off a 74-67 upset at previously unbeaten Wauzeka-Steuben in a Wisconsin Division 5 regional championship game. The Chieftains (17-10) advanced to play Southwestern (19-7) in a sectional semifinal Thursday in Richland Center.
“We played a lot of really hard teams during the season, and when you play hard teams, you realize how important it is to take care of the basketball,” said junior Sam Udelhofen, who dropped 17 points to share scoring honors with Gavin Wunderlin. “You start to get used to playing the hard teams, and you start to know what’s coming your way when you get to the tournament.
“It’s a crazy feeling to beat a team like Wauzeka-Steuben. It wasn’t expected at all. But we did a good job of shutting down (Seth) Bunders, and we shot the lights out. We were just on from the 3-point line, we made plays in the paint and ran the offense like we’re capable of running it.”
Udelhofen and Wunderlin both drained five 3-pointers, while Levi Groom chipped in 14 points, Logan Uppena added nine, Joe Vogelsberg five and Dayton Udelhofen two. The Chieftains committed just nine turnovers, had 20 assists and held a 32-26 rebounding advantage.
Potosi limited Wauzeka-Steuben to just six offensive rebounds, limiting second-chance scoring. That enabled the Chieftains to avenge a 16-point loss earlier in the season.
“When you play teams like East Dubuque, Galena, Mineral Point, you learn that you have to keep fighting, you have to keep getting better and stay the course,” Potosi coach Mike Uppena said. “We’re playing so much better defensively right now, and we understand the value of the basketball.
“It’s really nice to see the kids reaping the rewards of all the hard work they put in during the season. You just hope all those tough games get you ready for the postseason, and so far it has.”
The Chieftains will try to avenge another loss on Thursday. Southwestern beat Potosi by six points in the second game of the season.