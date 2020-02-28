In the third quarter, Dubuque Senior caught perhaps its hottest groove of the season. With Jim Bonifas’ and-1 bucket, the Rams had connected on nine straight shots, building to their largest lead of the game with a minute to go in the quarter. And Nora Gymnasium was as rocking as its been for this upstart home team.
Moments later, the air was sucked right out of the gym, with Senior’s top scorer Kendrick Watkins-Hogue heaped on the ground, clutching his arm. And on the following possession, another key Rams contributor, Tyler Schuster, came limping off the court.
Seventh-ranked Senior escaped Iowa City High, 80-57, in their Iowa Class 4A Substate 2 semifinal on Friday.
Bruised, but not yet broken, in some ways, the way the Rams closed out the Little Hawks was emblematic of how they’ve had to carry themselves. Regardless of who’s in the lineup, Senior has fully embraced the “next man up” mentality.
“Especially in the beginning of the season, no one had us going very far,” said Cooper Medinger, the lone returning starter from the Rams’ 2019 state runner-up team. He finished with a game-high 16 points. “We lost a lot of talent (from last season), a lot of people who played. We just all stepped up.
“Winning this game and knowing we’re one game away feels great. … It sucks having not one but two guys go down. But it’ll be next man up like it’s always been. They’re both tough, and I know they’re both going to try to get back for that next game.”
The win sends Senior (19-3) to its eighth substate final in nine seasons. The Rams will take on Davenport North on Tuesday in Clinton.
“We’ve had a lot of guys step up,” said Rams coach Wendell Eimers. “I’ve said this all year long and I’ll say it again: I think it’s our culture. We had an unbelievable group last year and the juniors, the sophomores they see what that culture is and it just carries over.
“This year’s senior group, junior group has just carried that over. Yes we are a different team, but I just completely believe 100 percent that’s what it is. Our culture. The kids go out and expect to win.”
Right after Friday’s game, Watkins-Hogue’s and Schuster’s statuses for that game were unknown. After getting helped off the floor in obvious pain, Watkins-Hogue returned to the Rams’ bench in the fourth quarter with his right shoulder wrapped in ice. Schuster spent the final quarter treated on the sidelines for an apparent lower leg injury and didn’t reappear on the court.
The two have contributed more than 20 points a night combined for Senior this year.
Watkins-Hogue and Schuster are just two of several bright spots for a Senior team that’s as deep as its ever been. That depth was on full display against City High (9-13) with six players scoring eight points or more for the Rams.
Medinger’s 3 pushed Senior ahead, 18-15, early in the second quarter and the Rams never again trailed. Senior closed out the second quarter on an 8-0 run for a 33-23 halftime lead. Out of the break, Watkins-Hogue converted a reverse layup, and Senior outdistance the Hawks. Four different Rams players drained 3s in the third quarter, with Cooper Medinger’s twin Brock Medinger pushing them ahead, 58-34, on a trey.
The game took a nasty turn for Senior shortly after with the two injuries closing out the third. City High used the Rams’ bewilderment to cut within 65-47 with 5 minutes left, time enough to mount a comeback.
Senior’s veterans awoke to close the door. Bonifas converted a layup, Daquon Lewis scored four straight points and Cooper Medinger swished a pair of free throws, pushing the Rams back ahead, 73-50 with 4 minutes to go.
Both teams began cycling out their starters shortly afterward.
“With our team, you never know who’s going to score the most points because anybody can pop off,” said Lewis, who finished with 11 points.
Byron Benton finished with 16 points and Jamari Newson chipped in 15 for City High.
Tuesday’s winner will clinch a berth to the state tournament in Des Moines, March 9-14.