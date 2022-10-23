The Clarke University football team had a great first quarter on Saturday.
The remaining quarters, however, belonged to Culver-Stockton.
The Pride held a 14-10 lead heading into the second quarter, but Culver-Stockton answered with a 31-7 run the rest of the way to hand the Pride their third straight loss, 41-21, in Canton, Mo.
Brandon Mueller threw touchdown passes to Caden Miller and Gabe Deadwiler in the first quarter for the Pride (3-5). Mueller tossed a third score to Jaquan Graham in the second quarter that gave Clarke a 21-10 advantage, but Culver-Stockton closed the game with 31 unanswered points.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Central 0 — At Lillis AWC: Cat Gleason and Sophie Younkin floored 11 kills apiece as the Duhawks swept the Dutch, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20. Sam Stoffregen added 18 digs and Sara Hoskins had 31 assists and 11 digs for Loras.
Simpson 3, Dubuque 1 — At Stoltz Center: Emma Powell was a force with 18 kills and 18 digs, but the Spartans couldn’t get by the Storm, 25-19, 25-18, 20-25, 27-25.
Evangel 3, Clarke 0 — At Springfield, Mo.: Madison Blohm delivered 28 assists and six digs, but the Pride were swept, 28-26, 25-16, 25-21.
UW-Platteville 3, Grinnell 1 — At St. Louis: Emma Carlson had 12 kills and Sam Rossetti added 30 assists as the Pioneers won, 25-22, 25-17, 20-25, 25-11.
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 4, Buena Vista 0 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Kevin Kucaba scored two goals to power the Duhawks to a road shutout of the Beavers.
Simpson 4, Dubuque 0 — At Indianola, Iowa: Matt Marchiori made seven saves in net for the Spartans, but the offense couldn’t break through in defeat.
Clarke 2, Baker 2 — At Clarke: Luke Persenico and Kevin Klos scored goals for the Pride in a draw with Baker.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 6, Buena Vista 0 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Payton McDonnell scored twice as the Duhawks blanked the Beavers on the road. Kyndal Kells and Megan Wick kept the net clean for the Duhawks.
Simpson 5, Dubuque 1 — At Indianola, Iowa: Abby Wiegand scored for the Spartans in the road loss.
Clarke 5, Baker 1 — At Clarke: Genevieve Cruz and Shannon Catchur scored two goals apiece and Faith Krapfl made 11 saves as the Pride rolled.
