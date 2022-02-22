Brooklyn Neyen added a whole new element to the special bond she shares with her sisters.
Brooklyn, Brenna and Baylee Neyen helped the Western Dubuque girls bowling team finish third in the Iowa Class 2A state tournament on Tuesday afternoon at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo, Iowa.
“Obviously, it’s special to make it to state and finish third, but to do it with my sisters made it a lot nicer,” Brooklyn Neyen said. “We know each other so well, and we know how to pick each other up when one of us is feeling a little down. We had a lot of fun this whole season.”
The special season will continue on Wednesday, when Brooklyn and Baylee compete in the individual portion of the tournament with teammate Ceci Daly. They advanced to the individual meet through the state qualifier last week at Cedar Rapids.
“I’m just really glad that we could have a good year in Brooklyn’s and Brenna’s senior year,” Baylee Neyen said. “It was kind of a long day, so you have to lean on your teammates a lot. But we bowled really well and I’m proud of the way we finished.”
The Neyen sisters, Daly, Shelby Rice and Hannah Kluesner combined to shoot a 15-game series of 2,656 in the qualifying round to land the No. 4 seed for bracket play. The Bobcats advanced to the semifinals with a 224-173, 186-176, 197-229, 235-185 victory over fifth-seeded Clinton in the first round.
In the semifinals, No. 8-seeded Newton jumped to 207-151 and 187-180 victories to take a stranglehold lead. But Western Dubuque responded with 200-158 and 193-171 victories to force a deciding fifth game. Baylee Neyen struck out in the final frame, but the Bobcats dropped a 200-195 decision.
Western Dubuque regrouped in the third-place match with a 199-171, 126-190, 204-179, 167-134 victory over No. 7-seeded Denison-Schleswig. No. 6 Council Bluffs Lewis Central beat Newton, 3-0, in the championship match.
“It was awesome to finish this way,” Daly said. “Coming into districts, I don’t think any of us envisioned us making it this far. As a team, we were excited to make it to state, but to finish in the top three was pretty big for us.
“We didn’t have as many nerves as I would have assumed today. We kind of stopped looking at the scores and just tried to do the best we could. It was a team effort, no matter what the scores were.”
The Bobcats were seeded third coming into the state tournament.
“I thought the girls held up great,” coach Larry Knipper said. “They started to run into a little trouble when the lanes started to break down, but they were able to bounce back and finish strong. We just kind of ran into a buzzsaw in that semifinal match.”
NORTH SCOTT TOPS WD BOYS IN QUARTERFINALS
The Western Dubuque boys team rolled a 15-game score of 2,912 to finish seventh in the qualifying round, then dropped a 3-0 decision to North Scott in the quarterfinals at Cadillac Lanes. The Lancers won by game scores of 213-179, 227-187 and 194-176 and eventually settled for fourth place.
Jude Ludwig, Nolan Vaske, Nick Sweeney, Aidan Besler and Ethan Potter competed for the Bobcats. All five are underclassmen.
“We bowled OK, but North Scott got off to a really hot start, and that kind of got to us a little bit,” Bobcats coach Grant Kramer said. “The new format was exhausting. It’s a long day and it’s something the kids aren’t used to doing at all.
“Looking back, there are a lot of things I’d do differently, but it’s one of those things where you really don’t know what it’s going to be like until you experience it. It was a learning process for everybody, not just us.”
A long day became even longer because a couple of teams arrived late because of weather-related travel delays.
MAQUOKETA’S IHRIG PLACES 4TH IN 1A INDIVIDUALS
Maquoketa’s Lucas Ihrig, who won the Class 1A state qualifying meet last week at Cherry Lanes in Dubuque, finished fourth in the state meet at Maple Lanes on Tuesday. He shot a 227-235-219—681 in the morning qualifying to land the No. 8 seed for bracketed play, then scored a 253-220 victory over top-seeded Will Vanderbilt, of De Witt Central, in the quarterfinals.
Eventual state champion Adam Denny, of Council Bluffs St. Albert, defeated Ihrig, 221-167, in the semifinals. Denny’s teammate, Hadyn Piskorski, edged Ihrig, 182-176, in the third-place match.
It’s been a busy week for Ihrig. He competed in the Class 1A team event on Monday, then played in the Cardinals’ 66-41 loss at Davenport Assumption in a Class 3A basketball tournament opener before returning to Waterloo for the individual tournament. He finished just three pins ahead of DeWitt’s Eli Haack to make the top eight for bracketed play.
West Delaware’s Saul Hernandez placed 23rd in individual qualifying with a 170-150-245—565.
FOUSEY TAKES 10TH IN 1A GIRLS TOURNAMENT
Maquoketa’s Chloe Fousey, who also won a Class 1A state qualifier last week at Cherry Lanes, finished 10th in the individual state tournament at Maple Lanes. The sophomore shot 191-204-146—541 and missed the top eight for the bracketed tournament by 17 pins.
West Delaware junior Alexus Riley finished 14th with a 170-191-171—532. Maquoketa’s Ali Simmons and Alysa Kies tied for 23rd with 469s, and teammate Morgan Brown took 27th with a 445. West Delaware’s Katelyn Scott placed 31st with a 395.
Camanche’s Kennady Bigwood earned the No. 1 seed in qualifying and won three matches to claim the state title.