Colin Rea could potentially make his first start for the Chicago Cubs in the coming days.
Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood was scratched from Friday’s start against the Milwaukee Brewers with back tightness, forcing Chicago to bump Saturday’s scheduled starter, Alec Mills, to the series opener.
Jon Lester is set to start Sunday’s series finale against the Brewers, and the Cubs will play a pair of doubleheaders next week against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Rea, a Cascade, Iowa, native, has made two relief appearances with the Cubs, allowing just one hit in three scoreless innings.
Rea has started 25 major league games with the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins and is 7-7 with a 4.59 ERA in 137 1/3 career innings. He could be called upon for a spot start by manager David Ross, or the Cubs could choose to promote Adbert Alzolay, Justin Steele or Tyson Miller from the team’s alternate training site in South Bend, Ind.