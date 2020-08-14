News in your town

Bulls fire Boylen after missing playoffs again

MLB: Cascade native Rea could be in line to make spot start for Cubs

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on

Sports in brief: Chiefs, Kelce agree to 4-year extension

AP source: Kittle agrees to 5-year extension with 49ers

Baseball: Top prospect from Dubuque comfortable with target on his back

Robert Ryland, first Black pro tennis player, dead at 100

Stanley Cup playoffs roundup: Smith scores in OT, Vegas takes 2-0 series lead on Chicago

Sports in brief: Antetokounmpo suspended for headbutt

Black victims of U-Michigan doc seek equity in settlements

Aggrieved bettor gets $20,000 in unique horse-doping lawsuit

Prep cross country: Hempstead boys ranked No. 1 in preseason poll

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

NBA roundup: Decision Day arrives for Suns, Blazers, Grizzlies and Spurs

Auto racing: On the track

Stanley Cup playoffs roundup: Bergeron scores in 2nd OT, Bruins beat Hurricanes in Game 1

MLB roundup: Anderson, Robert lead White Sox past Tigers 7-5

Rites of fall: Losing college football stings across America

College football in the spring: When? How much? Who plays?

Aggrieved bettor gets $20,000 in unique horse-doping lawsuit

Iowa native Zach Johnson wins golf's Payne Stewart Award

MLB commissioner Manfred: 'Right now, we think the Cardinals are going to be back'

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

More than the Score: Jaeger, Pins selected as Vogt Scholarship winners

SEC, ACC, Big 12 still hoping to play football this fall

Chiefs wide receivers showcase speed during indoor race

MLB: White Sox snap skid, beat Tigers

Stanley Cup playoffs roundup: Dube scores twice as Flames beat Stars in Game 1

NBA roundup: Booker's 35 points help streaking Suns beat 76ers 130-117

College sports: A-R-C postpones 4 fall sports

Sports briefs: Ruling keeps NCAA from limiting some athlete compensation

Conference including Loras, UD postpones football, 3 other fall sports

Trump, coaches push for college football as cracks emerge

Prep softball: Neal resigns after 10 years with Bobcats

Prep baseball: 6 area players earn all-state

'Heavy lifting:' NHL West big, tough, deep, wide open

NBA roundup: Raptors beat Bucks as key players for both teams sit

Sports briefs: Viking sitting out season with heart condition

MLB average salary under $1.3M; Scherzer tops list

MLB roundup: Doubleheader between Cardinals, Tigers postponed

Familiarity breeds respect among NHL East playoff teams