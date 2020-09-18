Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON (3-0, 2-0)
at DUBUQUE SENIOR (1-2, 1-2)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Senior won, 28-7
Outlook — The Rams were originally scheduled to host Cedar Rapids Kennedy this week, but the Cougars were forced to temporarily suspend their season. Instead the Rams will try to move on from their tough loss last week to intracity rival Hempstead with a visit from the Warriors, who have shut out two of their three opponents this year. The Rams will again put the ball in the hands of standout running back Cain Williams (389 rushing yards, three touchdowns) while quarterback Jack Gilligan aims to build off a two-touchdown game last week.
TH prediction — Senior 28, Cedar Rapids Washington 21
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (2-1, 2-1) at CEDAR FALLS (2-1, 2-1)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Cedar Falls won, 21-17
Outlook — The Mustangs washed away a tough loss with last week’s victory over city rival Senior, but an even taller task awaits with a trip to the UNI-Dome. Hempstead’s offense wasn’t as sharp at times in the rain last week, but the defense was much improved over the week before. Another big game from quarterback Aidan Dunne (543 passing yards, 3 touchdowns; 218 rushing yards, 4 TDs) and receiver Jackson Ostrander (16 receptions, 235 yards, 1 TD) could be needed against a Cedar Falls team coming off a loss that dropped it from the Class 4A rankings.
TH prediction — Cedar Falls 31, Hempstead 28
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK (2-1, 1-0) at WESTERN DUBUQUE (2-1, 1-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The defending Class 3A state champions are looking good after consecutive wins over Class 4A programs Dubuque Hempstead and Indianola, and another test awaits in the Go-Hawks. Western Dubuque quarterback Garrett Baumhover has thrown for 919 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception this season, while Jacob Butcher (160 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and Spencer Zinn (156 rush yards, one touchdown) have formed an effective 1-2 combo on the ground. The Bobcats will need to stop Waverly-Shell Rock sophomore Asa Newsom, who is averaging 9.6 yards per carry (32 attempts, 308 yards) and has three rushing touchdowns this season.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 34, Waverly-Shell Rock 21
MONTICELLO (2-0, 0-0) AT MAQUOKETA (1-0, 1-0)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m. Saturday
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Maquoketa had to wait two extra weeks for its season opener, but the Cardinals still opened with an impressive 27-6 victory over Class 2A No. 5-ranked West Liberty on the road last week. Quarterback Kannon Coakley rushed for 241 yards and two touchdowns, and Connor Becker added 83 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Coakley carried the ball a game-high 25 times to continue showing his dual-threat abilities. The Cardinals will be tested in their home opener on Saturday night against unbeaten Monticello, who picked up wins over Cascade (1A) and Bellevue (A) so far this season. Both teams can score on the ground or through the air, so it could come down to the final possession.
TH prediction — Maquoketa 34, Monticello 30
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (1-1, 1-0) AT CASCADE (2-1, 1-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — Cascade won, 36-20
Outlook — These Dubuque County rivals have both had trying roads to get to this annual battle. The Cougars have played three consecutive road games to open the season, and had to make another adjustment last week when their game at West Branch got moved to Solon when the Bears’ home field was too water-logged. The Cougars won their Class 1A District 5 opener behind a strong defensive effort, with Tanner Simon’s pick-six being the highlight and difference in a 21-14 victory. Beckman had to cancel its season opener due to COVID-19, then lost its first game before rebounding with a district win over Northeast Goose Lake. Trent Koelker has been a dynamic receiving threat for the Blazers, hauling in 11 passes for 218 yards and two TDs in two games. This game should be a classic struggle, but the Cougars might have the advantage by finally playing on their home field at four weeks into the season.
TH prediction — Cascade 24, Beckman 21
ALBURNETT (1-2, 0-1) AT BELLEVUE (2-1, 0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KMAQ-AM 1320
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Comets responded last week after their first loss of the season, rallying past North Linn on the road in a 27-12 triumph. That should give the Comets plenty of confidence in returning home for their season opener. Max Jackson has thrown for 262 yards with three touchdowns passing and two more rushing, while Jacob Waller has accounted for 600 total yards and five touchdowns as a threat rushing or receiving. Alburnett has played well defensively at times this season, so while it could be tough during spurts, the Comets should find some open space for their playmakers to bust loose.
TH prediction — Bellevue 28, Alburnett 14
EAST BUCHANAN (1-2, 0-1) AT EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (3-0, 1-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Last year — Ed-Co won, 41-8
Outlook — Edgewood-Colesburg registered its second consecutive shutout last week, blanking host Alburnett, 7-0. Ranked No. 4 in Class A, Ed-Co has allowed just six points in three games this season, while the Vikings have scored 68 points in those three games. Parker Rochford has racked up more than 400 total yards at quarterback, with the help of his rushing ability. Starting running back/linebacker Keegan Hansel is on the sidelines due to injury and that’s a big loss for the Vikings, who will need to find players to step up to fill that void on both sides of the ball. Ed-Co is another “road warrior” team that played all three of their games on the road to open the season, so competing at home should be a major boost tonight.
TH prediction — Ed-Co 26, East Buchanan 12
Season records (last week)
O’Neill: 9-2 (3-1)
Ortman: 8-4 (3-2)