Western Dubuque drew the No. 2 seed for the Iowa Class 3A state baseball tournament next week, but along with it came perhaps the toughest assignment in the quarterfinals.
The Bobcats (29-11) will play No. 7-seeded Winterset (16-14) at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Duane Banks Stadium on the campus of the University of Iowa. The Huskies feature Texas Christian University commit Justin Hackett, who has gone 6-4 this season but owns a 0.84 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 58 innings of work.
Hackett ranks second in the state, regardless of class, in strikeouts. Clear Lake’s Jeff Neuberger has 121.
A year ago, Dubuque Wahlert faced the same first-round challenge, and University of Iowa recruit Aaron Savary outdueled Hackett for a 4-1 quarterfinal victory en route to a berth in the state championship game.
The Bobcats will be playing in the summer state tournament for the sixth time — all under head coach Casey Bryant — and for the first time since making back-to-back appearances in 2018-19.
The winner of the Western Dubuque-Winterset game will face either No. 3 Council Bluffs Lewis Central (31-3) or No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (30-11) in the semifinals.
West Delaware, which earned its eighth state tournament berth and first since 2008, earned the No. 4 seed and will play WaMaC Conference rival Independence (29-11) at 2 p.m. Monday. The Hawks (32-10) have the most victories among the eight teams in the field.
Davenport Assumption (30-6) landed the No. 1 seed and will face No. 8 Pella (23-14) at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
The Class 3A semifinals are set for 5 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the championship game will take place at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Class 3A state tournament includes three of the top-five team batting averages in the class. Lewis Central leads the class with a .399 team batting average, while Assumption ranks second at .368 and Western Dubuque fifth at .345.
