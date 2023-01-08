Kyle Sperfslage did not get the homecoming he was hoping for in the Wendy’s/Midwest One Classic on Saturday on the Loras College campus.
The Loras alumnus and head coach of Clayton Ridge saw his team suffer a 52-47 defeat to Wyoming Midland at Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
Defense had been the key to Clayton Ridge’s 8-1 start to the season, holding opponents to only 34 points per game, but Midland’s perimeter shooting in the first half and inside scoring in the second proved to be too much for Clayton Ridge to overcome.
Sperfslage was gracious after the game despite the tough loss.
“It is more fun to win, but it was cool for the kids to play here, even though we came up short,” he said. “I wanted the kids to play in an environment like this. It’s a beautiful facility. Thanks a lot to Loras for putting this event on.”
Despite a slow start to the game that went scoreless for nearly 4 minutes, Midland led the entire way.
Both teams struggled against zone defenses, with Midland employing a 2-3 zone and Clayton Ridge a 1-3-1.
The difference in the first half was Midland’s 3-point shooting. Although Midland struggled with 10 turnovers, it made four 3-pointers to open a 16-10 lead after the first quarter.
Clayton Ridge continued its frigid shooting in the second, making only two field goals, and was unable to cut into Midland’s lead, trailing at halftime, 27-17.
Clayton Ridge (8-3) came out in the third quarter by extending its zone defense, which Midland struggled with.
Keaton Reimer scored twice in the opening 2 minutes, and Caden Helle followed with a 3-pointer to cut Midland’s lead to 27-24 with 4:20 left in the third.
It was at this point that Midland’s Ty Jensen asserted himself. The 6-foot-2 junior came alive with two putback baskets on offensive rebounds to push Midland’s lead back to 32-24 late in the third quarter. A 3-pointer by Clayton Ridge’s Ashton Thiese with 49 seconds left cut the Midland lead to 32-27 to end the quarter.
A 3-pointer by Gavin Moser with 47 seconds left and a long 30-foot trey by Ashton Thiese with 9.6 seconds cut the lead to 50-47. Midland’s Zain Sauer was immediately fouled on the inbounds pass, but calmly sank two free throws to secure the win.
Clayton Ridge was led by Moser with 13 points and Thiese had 12 off the bench. Reimer finished with 11 points.
“We fought hard, and the guys off the bench were great with energy,” Sperfslage said. “I know we probably took 25 perimeter shots that they were giving us, but they were open shots. They just didn’t fall for us. We have lost more games in the last 18 hours (two) than we have all season. We have a great group of kids, and we will just keep working hard.”
