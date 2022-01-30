Dubuque Hempstead and Western Dubuque each celebrated a champion at the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament on Saturday.
Area programs are bringing home a pretty solid medal haul, too.
Hempstead’s Mitchell Pins won the 106-pound championship and Greyson Gardner mined gold at 182 for Western Dubuque at the annual conference tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pins, a freshman, pinned Iowa City High’s Kendall Kurtz in the quarterfinals before winning an 8-4 decision over Linn-Mar’s Malik DeBow in the semifinals. He booked a 9-0 major decision over Cedar Falls’ Evan Simpson in the final to improve to 28-5.
Gardner won by fall in each of his first two matches, sticking Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Tate Joens in 0:51 in the quarterfinals before winning in 1:03 over Waterloo East’s Lawrence Taylor III in the semis. He booked a 10-5 decision over Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Alex Koch in the final.
Hempstead’s Josiah Schaetzle finished runner-up at 160 after losing a 9-4 decision to Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Christian Stanek in the final. JoJo Lewis also finished second for the Mustangs after losing by technical fall, 21-5, to Iowa City High’s Ben Keuter in the 220 final.
Mitchell Murphy (113), Dawson Fish (126) and Kyrie Tate (138) finished in third place for the Mustangs. Evan Bratten (120) and Gable Brooks (132) placed sixth, and Ian Ostrander (145) and Antonio Nava (195) were eighth.
Western Dubuque’s Evan Surface finished runner-up at 195 after losing a 2-0 decision to Kennedy’s Colin Flannagan in the final.
Trayton Kurimski (152) was fourth, Nevin Pins (160) took fifth, and Johnny Francois (138), Drew Burds (145) and Brody Steger (285) placed sixth for the Bobcats. Logan Massey (170) and Dakota Hoffman (220) won seventh-place matches.
Seth Connolly registered Dubuque Senior’s top finish, placing fifth at 138. Alex Kirman (113) was sixth and Jaxon Roling (126) and Cohen Pfohl (285) were seventh.
Dubuque Wahlert had just four wrestlers, but placed two on the medal stand. Jerren Gille placed fourth at 120 while Diego Mejia Moreno was eighth at 138.
Hawks dominate WaMaC tourney — At Solon, Iowa: West Delaware got individual titles from Carson Less (120), Blake Engel (132), Brent Yonkovic (138), Kyle Cole (170) and Wyatt Voelker (195) to win the team championship at the WaMaC Conference tournament.
West Delaware outscored runner-up Independence, 278-236.5.
Logan Peyton (152) and Isaac Fettkether (160) were runners-up for the Hawks. Ryan Hilby (113), Will Ward (182) and Cameron Geuther (285) placed third and Jax Miller (126) was fourth.
Dyersville Beckman’s Nick Schmidt (126), Conner Grover (160) and Owen Huehnergarth (195) won their third-place matches to help the Trailblazers place fifth.
Levi Feldman (182) and Jason Koopman (285) added fourth-place finishes for the Blazers. Jake Schmidt was sixth at 106, Ryan Schlarmann was seventh at 152, and Shawn Brunsman (113), Alex Hageman (145) and Ryan Funke (170) placed eighth.
Maquoketa’s Ben Thines placed fifth at 182 and Jackson VanKeuren was sixth at 220.
Freiburger wins title — At Monticello, Iowa: Cascade’s Trever Freiburger won a 12-8 decision over Monticello’s Kale Hansen to win the 132-pound championship at the River Valley Conference tournament. The Cougars’ Brock Morris was runner-up at 106 and Cade Rausch was third at 220. Ty Frasher placed fourth at 145.
Jack Hiland led Bellevue with a third-place finish at 182. Jake Hiland (138) and Ryder Michels (220) placed fourth for the Comets.
Vikings place 4 on stand — At Lisbon, Iowa: Nathaniel Gaul was runner-up at 170 and Peyton Gaul (113) and Dawson Bergan (126) each won third-place matches as Edgewood-Colesburg placed seventh at the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament.
Marcus Gaul added a fourth-place finish at 106 for the Vikings.
Maquoketa Valley was fifth in the team standings behind a runner-up finish from Brady Davis (220), and third-place showings from Michael Schaul (152), Aiden Salow (182), Nathan Bietz (195) and Devin Smith (285).
GIRLS
Pointers add state title — At La Crosse, Wis.: Mineral Point has more than 50 individual wrestling state championships.
Kylie Rule became the first girl to add her name to the list after winning a 9-0 major decision over Bonduel’s Madalyn Sokolski in the 132-pound championship match at the inaugural WIAA girls state championship.
Rule received a bye into the 132 quarterfinals, where she pinned Beloit Turner’s Vanessa Skildum at the end of the first period. She won a 7-1 decision over Cambridge’s Aevri Ciha in the semifinals.
Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern freshman Chloe LaRue fell just short of winning a title, losing a 5-3 decision to New London’s Hailie Krueger in tiebreaker-1 in the 145-pound championship match. LaRue, one of eight freshman to reach the finals at the inaugural event, ended the season 16-1.
She pinned Merrill’s Bridget Steinagel in 19 seconds in the second round before sticking Milwaukee Ronald Reagan’s Joselyn Vega in 0:43 in the quarterfinals. She won a 2-1 decision over Marinette’s Kaylee McFadden in the semifinals.
Fennimore’s Rachel Schauer reached the 165 semifinals but suffered to consecutive losses to place fourth. Teammate Dakota Northouse (107) was eliminated short of the medal stand.
Belmont/Platteville’s Nevaeh Koch (100) lost to Spring Valley/Elmwood’s Haeli Casey in the consolation semifinals for the second time in the tournament to finish one win short of a medal.