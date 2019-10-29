It was another Dubuque sweep of the top honors on the all-Mississippi Valley Conference cross country teams released on Monday.
Dubuque Hempstead junior Ryan Winger was named the Valley Division’s boys athlete of the year, and Mustangs coach Mark Ressler was tabbed coach of the year. In the girls Mississippi Division, junior Lilly Schmidt was named the athlete of the year and Rams coach Louie Fischer earned coach of the year honors.
Also in the boys Valley Division, Hempstead juniors Mason Suarez and Owen Maloney, along with senior Matthew Jungk, earned first-team honors. Second-team nods went to Hempstead sophomore Marcus Leitzen and senior Jacob Westermeyer, along with Wahlert junior Nathan Munshower. Honorable mention was given to Hempstead sophomore Brady Blean and Wahlert senior Jacob Hocking.
In the Mississippi Division for boys, Western Dubuque junior Cade Messer earned second team, while Bobcats senior Ben Mulert and Senior’s Connor Kilgore, a junior, earned honorable mention.
The Rams raked in the honors on the girls side of the Mississippi Division. Senior had Claire Edmondson, a senior, and junior Izzy Gorton reach the first team, while senior Katie Miron and sophomore Lucy Tompkins-Garoutte finished on the second team. Ram seniors Grace Ries and Josie Stackis received honorable mention.
Western Dubuque junior Lauren Klein made the first team, while Bobcat sophomores Audrey Biermann and Lilly Boge earned honorable mention.
In the girls Valley Division, Hempstead senior Hannah Brown and Wahlert junior Gabby Moran were on the first team. On the second team were Hempstead senior Kaylee Leicht and freshman Brooke O’Brien, along with Wahlert junior Alix Oliver and sophomore Ellie Meyer.
Honorable mention recognition went to Hempstead seniors Emma Holesinger and Shaelyn Hostager, along with junior Audrey Franklin; along with Wahlert sophomore Alana Duggan and freshman Lilah Takes.
PREP FOOTBALL
Bobcats still No. 1 — Western Dubuque remained atop the final Iowa Class 3A prep football rankings released by The Associated Press on Monday, receiving all seven first-place votes.
The Bobcats (9-0) will host No. 10 Washington (7-2) in a first-round playoff game on Friday night, and with a win would host the winner of another first round game between No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1) and No. 5 North Scott (8-1) in the quarterfinals, setting the stage for a unique scenario where two or possibly three of the top-five ranked teams in the state could get eliminated before the state semifinals.
Edgewood-Colesburg (7-2) remained at No. 8 in the Class A rankings and will travel to second-ranked Saint Ansgar (9-0) in a playoff opener on Friday.
Blackhawks, Wildcats open playoffs on Saturday — Stockton (6-3) will travel to Princeville (7-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m. for an Illinois Class 1A playoff opener, while River Ridge (6-3) will host Cuba-North Fulton (2-6) in the first round of the 8-player playoffs on Saturday at 1 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Dyersville Beckman 3, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers cruised to victory in the Iowa Class 2A regional quarterfinal, 25-12, 25-14, 25-20.
North Cedar 3, Bellevue 1 — At Clarence, Iowa: The Comets were eliminated in the Iowa Class 2A regional quarterfinal by the Knights, 15-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18.
Edgewood-Colesburg 3, South Winneshiek 0 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings earned a 25-17, 25-22, 25-13 sweep in the Iowa Class 1A regional quarterfinal.
MFL/Mar-Mac 3, Clayton Ridge 2 — At Monona, Iowa: The Eagles lost a nailbiter in the Iowa Class 1A regional quarterfinal.
Stockton 2, Scales Mound 0 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: The Blackhawks picked up a 25-12, 26-24 victory in the Illinois Class 1A regional opener.
COLLEGE HONORS
5 area athletes receive weekly A-R-C honors — Five area athletes received Athlete of the Week honors from the American Rivers Conference on Monday.
Loras College women’s soccer forward Abby Eriksen was named the Female Athlete of the Week. The Crystal Lake, Ill., native tallied seven points on three goals and one assist in a 6-0 victory over the University of Dubuque last week.
Loras men’s soccer forward Mark Broderick was tabbed the Male Athlete of the Week. The Des Moines native scored the opening and game-winning goals in a 5-4 overtime win over the University of Dubuque.
Dubuque quarterback Sean Duffy was named the football offensive player of the week, and Loras defensive back Riley Larson earned football special teams player of the week.
Loras defender Payton McDonnell received women’s soccer defensive player of the week.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Pioneers picked 6th — The WIAC women’s basketball preseason poll has UW-Platteville projected to finish sixth this season out of eight teams. The Pioneers were 11-15 overall and 5-9 in the WIAC last season, and the program welcomes Kelly McNiff in her first year leading the program. Platteville returns four starters from last season and also added longtime Cuba City girls coach Jeff Pustina as an assistant to the coaching staff.