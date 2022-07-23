CARROLL, Iowa — Beckman Catholic senior catcher Owen Huehnergarth described his team’s style of play as ‘confidence meets swagger.’
That gritty attitude was on full display Thursday night when the Trailblazers battled toe-to-toe with top-ranked and undefeated Van Meter in the Class 2A state baseball semifinals.
The 9-4 semifinal defeat doesn’t depict it, but one could question, did the better team actually win that night?
Perhaps Trailblazers’ centerfielder Luke Schieltz described it best after the game.
“It’s baseball,” Schieltz said. “It is what it is, simple as that.”
Schieltz’s simple statement — while really not saying much of anything — said it all at the same time. It’s the beauty of the game of baseball, but also the harsh reality.
Excluding one dreadful inning, Beckman outhit, outpitched, and frankly outplayed the heavily favored Bulldogs, who won their fourth straight state title on Friday night.
The Trailblazers did everything they needed to do to win that game.
Their one downfall?
They hit the ball too hard, too much on a line, and oftentimes too square.
“If we just could have got a couple key hits with all those guys on base,” Beckman coach Fred Martin said. “In many of the other fields we play on, we would have had two or three home runs … but that’s baseball.”
Yes, Van Meter’s eight-run sixth inning that pretty much put the game away included a towering grand slam, but it began with a mishandled ground ball followed by a well-placed bunt. The go-ahead single was a jam shot that barely lifted over the shortstop’s glove.
In contrast, Beckman placed runners in scoring position for six straight innings and hit the ball right on the nose, but to no avail.
The cruelty of baseball was far from the only storyline coming out of Thursday’s contest, and the gutsy effort of the Trailblazers showed why they refused to be intimidated by Van Meter’s prowess.
Starting shortstop Nate Offerman fell so ill Thursday morning, he passed out hours before the game. It was unclear until after the team took infield whether he could give it a go.
He collected a single in the top of the fourth, and more importantly, began a crucial double play defensively a half inning later to keep the game deadlocked at 1-1.
“I knew that I had to do it for Fred, I had to do it for the guys around me, and I knew I had to do it for the seniors,” Offerman said.
Sophomore pitcher Luke Sigwarth amassed a total of 5 1/3 innings pitched exclusively as a reliever entering Thursday’s showdown. In his season debut as a starter on the state’s biggest stage against the defending champs, Sigwarth was cool, calm, and collected.
“I was fine with it. I was pretty confident coming in, so it was all good,” said Sigwarth of his reaction when his coaches told him he was starting.
Matthew Florence provided a spark out of the eight-hole for the Blazers. The sophomore went a combined 5-for-8 with two RBIs and a run scored and provided a spark at the bottom of a formidable Beckman lineup.
“Matthew Florence, he came out and he played some baseball that’s for sure,” Offerman said of his teammate. “He hit the ball all weekend and I think he was close to the MVP of our team this week.”
Huehnergarth showed off that confidence and swagger he referenced all week with a rocket arm behind the dish and a 6-for-8 effort in two games at the plate as a senior leader.
Lane Kramer may have provided the most memorable moment of Thursday’s contest.
After making two crucial errors in the bottom of the sixth, the senior found a way to put that behind him and laced a two-run triple a half inning later in his final at bat in a Trailblazers’ uniform.
“I thought I lost it and I had to clear my mind,” Kramer said. “I didn’t want to end off on those two errors. I’m happy I ended up on that triple. It meant a lot to go out like that.”
Baseball is a funny game, and the better team on Thursday night may not have won, but the gritty performance by those Beckman players was more memorable than any result.
