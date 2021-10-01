Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
DUBUQUE SENIOR (3-2, 0-1) at DAVENPORT WEST (1-4, 0-1)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Rams have had a few extra days to prepare for tonight’s game after a seven-point loss to then-No. 1-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy last Thursday. The Rams have been rolling offensively lately, and Davenport West doesn’t figure to offer much resistance as long as Senior doesn’t overlook the Falcons. The Rams have won all four recent meetings in the series, but the teams haven’t meet since 2017. But this is still a very important game that could move Senior a step closer to the postseason.
TH prediction — Dubuque Senior 35, Davenport West 14
MUSCATINE (0-5, 0-1) at HEMPSTEAD (2-3, 1-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — These teams have not met since the 2014-15 district cycle and Muscatine won both matchups. Hempstead got back on track last week with a shutout win over Davenport West, and this is a crucial game for the Mustangs’ playoff hopes. Hempstead needs to win at least three of its final four games to reach the postseason. Expect the connection between quarterback Noah Pettinger and receiver Jayden Siegert to continue as Hempstead tries for its first winning streak of the season.
TH prediction — Hempstead 28, Muscatine 7
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (1-4, 1-1) at WAUKON (4-1, 2-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Golden Eagles suffered a tough loss on the road last week at North Fayette Valley and now face another long road trip to take on Class 2A No. 3-ranked Waukon. Wahlert has shown potential this season despite a schedule loaded with ranked opponents. Of the Eagles’ first six opponents, four are ranked and another is receiving votes. One of those teams play in Class 4A while two others compete in 3A.
TH prediction — Waukon 27, Wahlert 21
DECORAH (3-2, 1-0) at WESTERN DUBUQUE (3-2, 1-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — Decorah won, 35-20
Outlook — This matchup historically has not gone the Bobcats’ way, but Western Dubuque has won two of the last three meetings dating to 2018. The Bobcats have gotten into a groove after a tough early schedule and have reeled off three straight wins. Running back Spencer Zinn has run for four touchdowns in each of Western Dubuque’s last three games, and the formula will likely call for him to have his hands on the ball often again tonight.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 31, Decorah 24
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (2-3, 1-2) AT CASCADE (2-3, 0-2)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Cascade looks to get its offense back on track after consecutive losses to Dyersville Beckman and Waterloo Columbus where they scored a combined 20 points. Expect the Cougars to break out of that funk with a big night offensively. Sumner-Fredericksburg is averaging just 21 points per game, so it should be an opportunity for the Cascade defense to shine as well after surrendering more than 35 points in each of the last three weeks.
TH prediction — Cascade 31, Sumner-Fredericksburg 20
BELLEVUE (3-2, 1-2) AT EAST BUCHANAN (4-1, 2-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Bellevue won, 41-22, in the regular season; East Buchanan won, 30-6, in the opening round of the playoffs
Outlook — The Comets have had this one circled since the opening round of last year’s playoffs. East Buchanan is riding a three-game winning streak, but Bellevue has won two in a row and put up 63 points a week ago. Cole Heim tossed three touchdown passes and Colby Sieverding rushed for four touchdowns in last week’s win. They’ll need more of the same this week to take down East Buchanan on the road.
TH prediction — East Buchanan 35, Bellevue 34
MAQUOKETA VALLEY (1-4, 0-3) AT CLAYTON RIDGE (2-3, 1-2)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — This is a matchup of two sputtering offenses. After putting up 58 points in the opening week, Clayton Ridge is averaging under 10 points per game, while Maquoketa Valley has been held scoreless during its four-game losing streak. The Eagles’ Brodie Wahls and the Wildcats’ AJ Ambundo have very similar numbers thus far, so look for one of them to step up and get their team back on the winning path.
TH prediction — Clayton Ridge 21, Maquoketa Valley 14
LANSING KEE (5-0, 4-0) AT EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (4-1, 4-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Looking at this matchup on paper, it is pretty much a pick ‘em. Ed-Co averages 50 points per contest and Kee High averages 56. Similarly, each team only allows 10 points per contest. Points will be plentiful in this one with two high-octane offenses, but which side comes up with that key defensive stop late in the game, will most likely be a deciding factor. After returning last week following a concussion, a fully-healthy Ike Jones will be huge for the Vikings’ offense.
TH prediction — Edgewood-Colesburg 52, Lansing Kee 48
ILLINOIS
GALENA (2-3, 1-3) AT EASTLAND/PEARL CITY (0-5, 0-5)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Galena won, 28-6
Outlook — This should be a good opportunity for the Pirates to build some confidence towards the season’s stretch run. Eastland/Pearl City is winless and is averaging under 10 points per game. Aside from last week’s loss to Forreston, Galena’s defense has been rather solid all year, so they should give their offense plenty of chances to put it in the end zone tonight.
TH prediction — Galena 31, Eastland/Pearl City 10
WISCONSIN
DARLINGTON (5-1, 4-0) at CUBA CITY (5-1, 4-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — superhits106.com and WBGR-FM 93.7
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — This game could be the de facto SWAL title game, although Belleville is still in the mix, and it could be a doozy. The Cubans are coming off their first loss after cruising through the first five weeks. The Redbirds have been rolling to the tune of 47 points per game while allowing just 20 total over their last four. This one could come down to the final possession.
TH prediction — Cuba City 35, Darlington 32