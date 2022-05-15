The Dyersville Beckman baseball team could leave the WaMaC Conference with a bang.
The Trailblazers, who will move to the River Valley Conference in the fall, return eight starters from a squad that went 21-15 last year and fell one victory short of the Iowa Class 2A state tournament. Maquoketa will also depart the WaMaC for the River Valley.
Here is a capsule look at area teams in the WaMaC this season:
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Fred Martin (6th season as head coach, 118-64, 21st season in the program)
Last year — 21-14 overall, 12-12 WaMaC
Returning starters — Owen Huehnergarth (sr., C/P, .333, 37 hits, 2 home runs, 46 RBIs. 3-0, 4.00, 25 strikeouts, 21 innings), Nick Schmidt (sr., 2B/SS/P, .264, 29 hits, 28 RBIs), Luke Schieltz (jr., OF, .373, 38 hits, 21 RBIs), Nate Offerman (jr., SS/P, .368, 35 hits, 27 RBIs), Logan Burchard (sr., P/1B/3B, .262, 17 hits, 21 RBIs. 4-4, 4.41 ERA, 47 strikeouts, 39 2/3 innings), Lane Kramer (sr., OF/1B/P, .341, 15 hits, 10 RBI), Luke Sigwarth (soph., 3B/SS/P, .329, 28 hits, 15 RBIs), Jackson Oberbroeckling (jr., OF/C/1B/P, .294, 25 hits, 15 RBIs).
Other returning letterwinners — J.T. Recker (sr., OF/P), Wyatt Schulte (sr., P/1B), Rob Kronlage (jr., 1B/P), Michael Dinan (jr., 1B/P), Matthew Florence (soph., C/OF).
Promising newcomers — Easton Koelker (sr., OF), Noah Boge (jr., P), Spencer Rea (jr., P), Nick Wulfekuhle (jr., OF), Drew Thier (soph., P/INF).
Alumni playing in college — Joel Vaske (Southeast Missouri), Jackson Bennett (Mount Mercy), Carter Petsche (Luther).
Outlook — The Trailblazers return a ton of hitting this season and expect to score plenty of runs, but the pitching staff lacks experience. The beginning of the season figures to be difficult to navigate, as several multi-sport athletes expect to have extended spring seasons with trips to state tournaments. Beckman hopes to compete with traditional Class 3A powers Marion and Solon in a loaded East Division of the WaMaC. Schieltz made first team all-WaMaC last season, while Huehnergarth made the second team and Schmidt and Offerman were honorable mention selections.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Brad Mangler (1st season)
Last year — 20-16 overall, 14-10 WaMaC
Returning starters — Mitchell Roeder (sr., P/INF/C, .263. 26 hits, 17 RBIs. 1-5, 3.76 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 41 innings), Hunter Manning (sr., OF, .347, 42 hits, 13 RBIs), Owen Powers (sr., P/INF/OF), Caide Steffen (sr., OF, .344, 32 hits, 20 RBIs), Kasey Coakley (jr., P/INF, .259, 29 hits, 15 RBIs. 5-2, 2.65 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 42 1/3 innings).
Other returning letterwinners — Sean Swanson (sr., INF/P).
Promising newcomers — Brady Pauls (jr., P/INF), Braedon Tranel (soph., P/OF/INF), Tye Hardin (soph., OF/P), Carter Meyer (soph., P/INF), Dylan Mangler (soph., INF/P).
Alumni playing in college — Kannon Coakley (DMACC), Kaleb Whaley (Cornell College).
Outlook — Brad Mangler takes over for Raymond Cavanagh, who went 80-169 in his seven seasons at the helm. The Cardinals should have a pretty solid pitching staff, but the offense will have to come around and produce for the Cardinals in their final season in the WaMaC. Roeder and Manning both made honorable mention all-conference last year.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Kevin Werner (1st season after 22 years as an assistant)
Last year — 17-20 overall
Returning starters — Luke Kehrli (sr., P/1B, .235, 23 hits, 31 RBIs. 3-1, 2.78 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 22 2/3 innings), Kyle Cole (sr., P/C/OF, .267, 28 hits, 17 RBIs. 3-2, 2.41 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 32 innings), Conner Funk (sr., P/OF, .321, 34 hits, 16 RBIs. 1-3, 2.33 ERA, 44 strikeouts, 39 innings), Lukas Meyer (sr., 3B, .247, 21 hits, 13 RBIs. 3-2, 5.25 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 32 innings), Will Ward (jr., OF, .262, 28 hits, 15 RBIs), Isaac Fettkether (sr., C, .347, 35 hits, 13 RBIs), Tyrus Werner (jr., SS/2B, .304, 14 hits).
Other returning letterwinners — Peyton Aldrich (jr., P), Will Halvorson (sr., OF), Robert Roeder (sr., P), Blake DeMoss (sr., 2B).
Promising newcomers — Hayden Lyness (jr., OF), Sam Niles (jr., P), Luke Reth (jr., 1B).
Alumni playing in college — Dunston Werner (Simpson), Nick Casey (Coe).
Outlook — Werner takes over a program with plenty of experience returning to make a run at a top finish in the WaMaC East. That includes versatile players who will see time at multiple positions. But, the conference will be loaded again, with defending Class 3A state champion Marion expected to be among the state’s top squads.