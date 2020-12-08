With a pair of ranked Iowa high school basketball teams taking the floor — each led by an NCAA Division I signee on its roster — you couldn’t have asked for a better matchup to tip off the season.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Michael Duax and Davenport Assumption’s Emarion Ellis put on a show Monday night in each team’s season opener at Moody Gymnasium. Ellis has signed with the University of Texas, while Duax inked with the University of Northern Iowa, and each senior flashed their brilliance and showed why they’re going D-1.
“First game for both of us, so we’re just really happy to be able to go out and play,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “The kids get super excited about it and with it being the first game, you’ve always got a little more juice for it, especially with these teams. It felt good to get out there.”
While the focus was on those players for good reason, you could say the X-factor in the contest was Hempstead’s fellow senior guard Jamari Smith.
On the rare occasion that Assumption slowed down Duax, they had no answer for Smith, and the Mustangs’ tandem proved to be too much. Duax and Smith scored 27 points apiece as the Class 4A No. 8-ranked Mustangs used a 40-22 run over the course of the second half to outlast the Class 3A No. 4 Knights, 66-55.
Ellis finished with a team-high 20 points for the Knights (0-1).
“It was a good game,” Smith said. “We had some off shots in the beginning, and we just had to change that in the second half.”
The only real downside for the Mustangs (1-0) was Duax taking a hard spill to the floor late in the game, and he was unavailable for comment afterward. Deutsch said the team trainer would take a closer look at him, but that he should be OK.
“Michael’s a great player,” said Smith, who is still exploring his options for playing at the college level. “He’s always hustling and always on the floor. He’s a great teammate. I love playing with him.”
Duax opened the game with a trey, then delivered a crossover dunk in transition. The Knights answered with a 6-0 run to retake the lead, but then Smith and Ellis traded triples as the Mustangs held a 16-14 lead at the end of a first-quarter sprint.
“Once we settled in and started getting stops and getting out in transition, we were feeling good about ourselves,” Deutsch said. “We were able to stretch it out there in the second half.”
Ellis — a 6-foot-5 four-star recruit by Rivals.com who signed with the Longhorns last month and transferred to Assumption from Davenport Central last spring — scored five field goals for 11 points in the second quarter, spurring a 19-10 Knights run that gave them a 33-26 lead at halftime.
“We stuck to our game plan,” said Deutsch, whose team held Ellis to zero field goals and just six made free throws in the second half. “We bought in to what we do. He’s new on their team this year, we didn’t have that advanced scouting report or anything, we just do what we believe in. I thought we did a really good job. He didn’t have any field goals in the second half, and we really limited his opportunities.”
Duax and Smith jump-started Hempstead’s 22-9 run in the third quarter that changed the game. Duax’s and-1 bucket cut the deficit to 39-35, then the reigning Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division Player of the Year’s putback jam made it a two-point game. Duax and Smith then hit back-to-back 3s before Anterio Thompson scored inside as Hempstead closed the quarter on a 12-2 run for a 48-42 lead heading to the fourth.
“We just had to make sure we could get stops,” Smith said. “We had to contain the shooters and made sure to close out on open looks and definitely get out in transition.”
The final frame belonged to the Mustangs as well, with Duax adding another putback dunk before Smith scored in transition and then put the exclamation point on the season-opening win with a baseline drive and hammering dunk that rocked the rim with 3:45 to go.
“Anytime we can get out in transition like that and get momentum going our way, we can put points up in a hurry,” Deutsch said. “The run at the end of the third quarter there happened really fast. (Michael and Jamari) definitely lead us and we have a ton of confidence in them.”