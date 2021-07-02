The Dubuque Senior softball team won its third game in a row with a 7-0, 14-2 sweep of Cedar Rapids Washington on Thursday at Wiegand Field.
Samantha McDonald went 4-for-4 and Meredith Gatto tossed a one-hitter in Game 1. Sophie Link, Emma Link, Josie Potts, Emma Clancy and Lacey King all had multiple hits in the second game.
Iowa City West 7-14, Dubuque Wahlert 3-2 — At Iowa City: Alexia Zeal doubled in Game 1 and Emma Kelzer doubled in Game 2, but the Golden Eagles were swept.
Linn-Mar 5-2, Dubuque Hempstead 2-4 — At Hempstead: Lydia Ettema had five hits on the day and Mady Pint homered to help Hempstead secure a split.
Western Dubuque 7-11, Iowa City Liberty 1-3 — At Iowa City: Maddie Harris had four hits on the night to lead the Bobcats to a sweep on Wednesday.
Bellevue Marquette 10-14, Starmont 0-6 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Grace Tath had five hits on the night, including a homer and earned the pitching victories in both games for the Mohawks on Wednesday.
PREP BASEBALL
(Wednesday’s late games)
Iowa City West 14, Dubuque Senior 6 — At Senior: Gavin Guns and Cole Smith had two hits and two RBIs each in the opener for Senior (11-18). The second game was suspended in the fourth inning with the Rams holding a 2-0 lead.
Iowa City High 13-5, Western Dubuque 2-1 — At Farley, Iowa: Jake Goodman had a pair of hits, and Garrett Baumhover and Sawyer Nauman drove in runs for Western Dubuque (13-14) in the opener. Goodman doubled, and Nauman had the lone Bobcats RBI in the nightcap. City High improved to 23-9.
Maquoketa 4, Northeast 3 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: The Cardinals (14-12) outhit Northeast, 8-7, and rallied to win after falling behind, 2-0, early in the non-conference matchup.
Clayton Ridge/Central 5, North Fayette Valley 4 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Drake Ostrander had two hits, and Caden Helle drove in two runs while picking up the pitching win with four strikeouts in a six-inning five-hitter for Clayton Ridge/Central (9-16).
Edgewood-Colesburg 3, Prince of Peace 0 — At Edgewood, Iowa: Cael Funk struck out 10, walked two and allowed three hits in a 103-pitch complete-game victory. He also drove in a run as the Vikings (6-13) made the most of only two hits, five walks and two hit batsmen.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Zwingle 3, Holy Cross 0 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: Brady Hoffman’s three-run homer led Zwingle to a second-round victory in the Rickardsville Tournament.