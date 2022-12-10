Western Dubuque's Kayden Singh tries to get a shot off over the defense of Wahlert's Quinn Walsh (left) and Seamus Crahan during their match up held at Wahlert Catholic High School on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
He’s a man of few words, but Daviyon Gaston’s game spoke volumes on Friday.
Western Dubuque’s senior guard shot out of the gate, scoring nine of his team’s 11 first-quarter points, and the senior guard never took his foot of the gas, charging the Bobcats to a 55-31 rout over rival Dubuque Wahlert at Wahlert Gymnasium.
“One of our team leaders coming out on the big stage showed his experience tonight,” Western Dubuque coach Grady Gallagher said of Gaston. “The rest of our guys got comfort from that, seeing what he was doing out there. He doesn’t say a lot, just lets his game do the talking. He’s done a really good job for us so far, but tonight he took it to another level.”
Gaston led Western Dubuque (2-2) with 24 points, Kanyon Bryte added 11 and Colton McIlrath chipped in seven.
Duke Faley had 11 points to pace Wahlert (1-2).
Gaston, who came in averaging 17 points per game, saw his teammates join the fun to open the second after he carried them to an 11-7 lead through the first quarter. Bryte’s basket off a steal, McIlrath’s three free throws and Gaston’s bucket and a foul made it 18-7 just over 2 minutes into the frame. Bryte’s put back completed a 9-0 run to start the second.
“Once (my teammates) knew I got off to a hot start, they knew they could start contributing and they did a great job of stepping up,” Gaston said.
Seamus Crahan’s monster dunk off a steal seemed to kick start to Golden Eagles’ offense at 4:33, but Wahlert was never able to get any closer than a seven-point first-half deficit.
The Bobcats’ defense was a big reason why.
Western Dubuque big men Bryte and Kayden Singh were able to contain Eagles’ leading scores Faley and Nolan Berendes to just six points apiece in the first half, while Gaston and company swarmed the perimeter, forcing 11 turnovers.
“It’s just our guys having attention to detail, doing their job and understanding that our team defense hasn’t been great so far,” Gallagher said. “Hopefully after watching tonight, we realize what we can do. We may not be the biggest or strongest team, but we have the athletes to do it.”
Bryte finished the first half with four blocks and put an exclamation point on an impressive opening 20 minutes with a basket in the final seconds to make it 30-19.
The dagger came shortly after.
Behind six points from Gaston and five from Bryte, the Bobcats used an 11-4 run that spanned 5 minutes of the third to open a commanding 41-23 lead. The duo closed out the frame with a pair of buckets to stretch the lead to 46-25 heading into the final frame.
Gannon Hickie’s 3-pointer off an assist from Gaston at 5:33 of the fourth stretched Western Dubuque to its largest lead of the night, 53-27.
“This year, I’m just trying to be a leader on all sides of the ball,” Gaston said.
After dropping two of three by a combined seven points to open the season, Gaston feels Friday was a statement-type victory for Western Dubuque.
“We missed a couple (games) early,” Gaston said. “This one is really gonna get us going.”
