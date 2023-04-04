Outlook — The Mustangs return a solid nucleus, headed by Thoms. She has qualified for the state tournament as a singles player the past two seasons. Last season, seven of the 12 players on the roster were seniors.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Chris Miller and Krista Ligeralde (9th season)
Last season — 3-16 overall, 2-14 MVC
Returning starters — Lacey King (jr.), Madyson Arrington (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Charlotte Mozena (soph.), Halia Christensen (fr.), Maddie Gukeisen (sr.), Lauren Nemmers (jr.), Louise Weerts (jr.).
Outlook — The Rams return just two players from a year ago, when King played at No. 4 and Arrington played at No. 6 before suffering a season-ending injury. What the team lacks in experience, it makes up for with work ethic and passion for the sport. So, the coaching staff expects to see plenty of growth throughout the season. Weerts is a foreign exchange student from Belgium.
Promising newcomers — Riley Heiar (soph.), Sophie Thier (fr.), Marley Pape (soph.), Gracie Leibfried (jr.).
Outlook — Collins returns to his alma mater to take over the girls program after starring for the perennial state qualifying boys program. The Golden Eagles graduated six of their top eight players a year ago, so the lineup will turn over significantly. Collins likes the work ethic the squad showed during the offseason and believes it could surprise some people this spring.
Other returning letterwinners — Baylee Neyen (jr.).
Outlook — The Bobcats return half of their lineup from a year ago, and the upperclassmen have shown promise with their swings in practice so far this spring. Western Dubuque had opportunities to win more matches last spring but fell short in doubles, so that will be an area of emphasis this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.