Dubuque Wahlert will induct six new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame during ceremonies at a date to be determined.
The Hall of Fame ceremony was originally scheduled take place at the Grand River Center late last month, but the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wahlert officials hope to reschedule it in a few months or induct this year’s class at the same time as the 2021 class.
Here are brief bios of the inductees:
Jim Reilly — A 1985 graduate, Jim played football, basketball and track for four years each. He excelled in football, earning all-conference accolades his junior and senior years. He was also named all-state in his senior year. He also had success in shot put throwing, medaling in the Drake Relays and placing 2nd at the state meet. Jim went on to play football at the University of Iowa, where he was a member of a Big Ten championship team and was a four-year letterwinner. He was named all-Big Ten as a senior.
Barney Boland — A 1963 graduate, Barney was a standout shortstop and pitcher for the Golden Eagles. In his senior year, he batted .459 and had a 9-2 record on the mound. He led his team to a 2nd place finish in the state tournament that year also, preceeded by a state tournament appearance his junior year. Known for being a tremendous fielding shortstop, he was also a big threat at the plate. He led off five games with a home run. Barney was named 1st Team Catholic All-American in 1963. He went on to play professionally for the Dubuque Packers and then in the Cleveland Indians organization.
Mel Cushing — Graduating in 1965, Mel was the first Wahlert athlete to letter in four sports: track, football, basketball and baseball. In football, he set several school records at that time from the QB position and was a very successful return man. He earned honorable mention all-state in football. Mel was a catcher on the 1965 baseball team that placed 2nd at the state tournament. He went on to letter in track, football and baseball at the University of Dubuque, where he was a first team all-conference catcher. He founded the Janesville (Wis.) youth football program where he coached for 35 years.
Craig Gansen — A 1995 graduate, Craig participated in tennis, golf, basketball and baseball. His top sport was tennis, where he earned all-MVC all four years and was also all-academic all four years. His career culminated in a singles championship title his senior year. He also was a co-ed champion two times. Craig went on to play tennis at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. While there, he played No. 1 or No. 2 singles all four years, and was inducted into the UMKC Hall of Fame in 2010. He led his team to several conference titles and was all-conference several seasons. He held multiple records in college, including singles wins and winning percentage.
Teresa McClain — Teresa was a 1978 graduate from Wahlert, participating in track, softball and basketball. She led the inaugural girls’ basketball team in the 1974-75 season, where she had the distinction of scoring Wahlert’s first basket ever in girls basketball. She also scored 33 points in the program’s first-ever victory. She started for the varsity team all four years, leading them to the state tournament her senior year. She was known as a prolific scorer in those early years of Wahlert girls basketball and a pioneer of the program. Teresa went on to Loras College, where she was a three-year starter for the Duhawks.
Kari Hamel — Kari was a 1985 Wahlert graduate, where she lettered in volleyball, basketball and track and field. She was named all-conference and all-state in both basketball and volleyball. She went on to play volleyball at the University of Iowa. As a Hawkeye, she was twice named 1st team all-Big Ten and was also an academic all-American.