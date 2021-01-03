Gannon Gremmel has one last trip through the Big 12 Conference.
One more chance to lay claim to a national championship.
The path begins in the Iowa State wrestling room.
“We’ve really talked about making it real in the practice room, and that’s going to make it easier over here at Hilton,” said Gremmel, a former state champion at Dubuque Hempstead and a fifth-year senior heavyweight at Iowa State. “The biggest thing for me is just trying to put multiple days together, so I’m having three good days in a row just like the NCAA tournament.”
Gremmel was set to get another taste of the NCAA tournament last year after finishing as the Big 12 runner-up at 285 pounds and earning the No. 11 seed for the NCAA Division I championships. But the coronavirus pandemic altered those plans and canceled the tournament.
It was a disappointing end to the season for Gremmel, who won the Southern Scuffle 285 title and was named a second-team all-American after finishing the season with a 24-8 record.
Gremmel was fifth in the Big 12 in 2019 and made his debut at the NCAA championships.
He began ramping up for the season with a third-place finish at the UWW U23 junior national tournament Nov. 13-15 in Omaha, Neb., going 6-1 and beating Lehigh’s Jordan Wood in the 125-kilogram final.
Gremmel said he jumped at the opportunity to wrestle in that tournament to help give him a kickstart because he has been somewhat of a slow starter in the past and this season is going to be shorter.
Iowa State is wrestling a dual-only regular-season schedule, which begins today at home against Wartburg. The Cyclones host Loras next Sunday. Iowa State has 14 duals on its schedule, but five dates will be triangulars.
“It’s a short season. It’s a sprint, so you’ve got to be ready to go,” he said. “Every match counts a lot more because we won’t be getting as many matches. Last year was hard ending the year on a loss, so that’s been in the back of my mind. It was good to get out there in Omaha and get wrestling again.”
His evolution as a wrestler has continued, too. Gremmel said he is still working on his cardio — because he likes being the stronger wrestler in the third period — and is always improving his hand fighting to help “weather the storm” against bigger heavyweights.
“I’m getting a really go-to attack to both legs,” he said. “That’s something I work on almost every day and I think you guys are going to be seeing me hit some stuff that I’ve never hit before, so I’m excited for that.”
Being one of the older guys in the room also means the expectation of taking on a leadership role.
That, too, starts in the practice room.
“I challenged him, ‘Hey, you’re a fifth-year guy now and your leadership starts in the room in how hard you compete in the room,’” Iowa State coach Kevin Dresser said. “And he truly has had his best practices probably just in the last two or three weeks, and that was an area I felt he was inconsistent.
“I know he’s super excited to compete. The one thing you can always count on with Gannon is that he’s probably one of our best competitors. When you turn the lights on and slap hands, he’s ready to go.”
And that’s where making it real comes in.
Practice is no longer practice. It’s a battle.
“When we come through the door, you have to turn on the switch getting ready for practice, and then when you leave the room we can be buddies with our friends we wrestled that day,” Gremmel said. “But other than that, when the door shuts and you’re in the room, it’s pretty much trying to go take someone’s will and go score a lot of points on them.”