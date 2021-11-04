CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Western Dubuque is ready for this.
And while it may be a cliché, the Bobcats are hoping it’s a cliché because it will prove true in the end.
“We’ve been here for three straight years,” WD junior middle hitter Libby Lansing said. “We’ve all heard this a lot, but the third time might be the charm this time, hopefully.”
The top-seeded and top-ranked Bobcats (33-3) are riding a 26-match winning streak and looking for that charm — the program’s first-ever state championship — when they take on No. 3 Waverly-Shell Rock (44-7) at 12:15 p.m. today in the Class 4A championship match at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
“We are so motivated and ready to play Waverly,” said senior outside hitter Maddie Harris. “It’s going to be fun.”
The Bobcats have been to the state tournament for three consecutive years, and the first two ended in losses to the eventual state champs. Two years ago, WD lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the championship match and took home a runner-up trophy. Last fall, Cedar Rapids Xavier ousted the Bobcats in the semifinals.
“Most of them have been here before, so I think that’s big,” WD coach Megan Scherrman said. “They’re going to come in and know what to expect. They know that the limelight’s on them, but they’ve been here before and they’re ready. It’s big for them.”
WD is making just its fifth trip to state in program history. And these senior-laden Bobcats are hoping to cash in with the trophy they so desire.
“We’re going to be really motivated,” Lansing said. “We’ve been saying the whole year that we’ve got a different goal. Our goal every year is to make it to state, but this year it’s definitely to win the championship. When you have this many seniors on your team, they all want it.”
The Bobcats are led by seven seniors, with five in the starting lineup in Harris, Meredith Bahl, Maddy Maahs, Natalie Ulrichs and Anna Kluesner. Emma Kapler and Kylie Gansen see time off the bench.
“We’re not really sure what to expect, but we’re expecting to come in and play a good match,” Ulrichs said. “We’re wanting that state championship.”
The Go-Hawks will be riding an 11-match win streak into the final, and the program is making its 12th trip to state and sixth over the last 10 seasons. Senior outside hitter Avery Beckett, a University of South Dakota recruit, leads Waverly-Shell Rock with 413 kills. Sophie Sedgwick has 1,045 assists and coach Eavon Woodin’s 1,197 career wins is the most in Iowa history.
“Our focus is going to be our side,” Scherrman said. “We have to play Bobcat volleyball and we have to play our pace. We have to control the court from our side, and that will be our first goal. These girls have been working for this all year and they’re ready.”