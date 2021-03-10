After a first half that Loras would like to erase from its memory, the Duhawks fought back valiantly in the second to force overtime in their American Rivers Conference tournament quarterfinal.
It wasn’t quite enough, however, as Central converted a layup with just two seconds remaining in the extra frame to eliminate the Duhawks, 97-95, at the Loras Athletic & Wellness Center on Tuesday night.
Loras could not find any sort of rhythm offensively in the first 20 minutes and was plagued by first-half foul trouble.
The Dutch opened up an 18-12 advantage, using a 6-0 run at the 11:57 mark. The Duhawks were able to cut into that deficit, but with 6:34 remaining, committed their seventh foul, putting Central on the free-throw line for the rest of the half.
The Dutch capitalized and were able to extend the lead to 14 with less than a minute remaining in the first half.
The Duhawks cut the deficit to 10 by halftime, but leading scorers Rowan McGowen and Cole Navigato were held in check for much of the first half.
After the Dutch extended their lead to 13 early in the second half, Duhawk junior Griffen Clark took matters into his own hands, connecting on three 3-pointers to get within seven. After a McGowen and-1, and another Clark triple, Loras was within four with 14:14 to play.
The teams were trading baskets at this point, but the Duhawks were cutting into the lead as McGowen drained three of his own from long range. The senior had 17 of his team-high 24 points in the second half and overtime.
Loras was able to grab the lead, 71-70, with 9:09 to play when Navigato — who also caught fire in the second half — converted a layup. Back and forth they went as the score was knotted six separate times before the end of regulation.
When Navigato converted a post feed into a bucket with 43 seconds remaining to put the Duhawks ahead, 89-86, it looked like a potential game-winner.
But Central’s Adam Flinn converted a three-point play on the next possession to send it to overtime.
Neither team could distance themselves in overtime as they traded buckets once again. Navigato’s turn-around post jumper with 17 seconds left in the extra period tied the game at 95.
But just as he did at the end of regulation, Flinn, who scored 21 points to lead Central, came up huge.
Central’s senior guard drove and converted a tricky baseline layup with just two seconds on the clock to put his team ahead, 97-95.
After a deflected inbounds pass advanced the ball to half court, Loras was able to inbound to McGowen for a 3-point look that would have won the game, but the heavily contested shot was off the mark.
Navigato added 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting for the Duhawks. Clark finished with 17 points and Jake Healy added 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Loras closed its season at 7-5 overall.