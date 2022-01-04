BY JIM LEITNER
Telegraph Herald sports editor
A University of Wisconsin-Platteville graduate will make a run at next month’s Olympics.
Brian Bullard, a 2017 graduate of UW-P, has qualified for the U.S. Olympic Speedskating Team Trials, which begin Wednesday at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee.
Bullard, who did not compete in intercollegiate athletics but served as the president of the soccer club and trained with the team in the offseason, began skating at the Pettit National Ice Center four years ago as a recreational activity. He works full-time as a supply chain analyst at Amcor in Oskhosh but still finds time to train six times per week for the Olympic Trials.
He competes with the DASH (Developing Athletes for Speedskating High-Performance) team.
“I think it’s pretty surreal, not having been involved in higher-level athletics, to pick up a hobby and take it to the Olympic trials,” said Bullard, who trains with the Developing Athletes for Speedskating High-Performance program.
U.S. Speedskating on Sunday announced it would not allow spectators at the trials due to high COVID-19 infection rates in the Milwaukee area. USA Network will televise all five days of the event.
The trials will determine the men’s Olympians in five events – the 5,000 meters, 1,000 meters, 500 meters, 1,500 meters and mass start. Four of the five women’s events are the same as the men, with the 3,000 meters replacing the 5,000 meters.
Quota spots for the Olympics will be allocated based on World Cup results scheduled for November and December. The criteria for making the U.S. team varies by event.
The short-track Olympic Trials took place last month in Salt Lake City.
AREA FOOTBALL PLAYERS NAMED ACADEMIC ALL-STATENearly three dozen area football players earned academic all-state accolades from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association. To qualify, a player must be a senior starter with a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.7 by the end of his junior year, participate in other activities and be nominated by his coach.
The area Class 5A selections include Dubuque Senior’s Landon Sauser and Spencer Palm and Hempstead’s Noah Pettinger, Tashawn Vance, Luc Montocchio and Nathan Lex. West Delaware’s Conner Funk and Will Halverson made the Class 3A team.
The Class 1A honorees included Dyersville Beckman’s Elliot Naughton, Conner Grover, Ben Lueck, Ty Fangman, Wyatt Schulte, Jason Koopmann and Lane Kramer, as well as Cascade’s Tanner Simon and Brennan Booth. In Class A, the honor went to Bellevue’s Jackson Mueller; Clayton Ridge’s Colin Backes, Dylan Ludovissy, Jackson Hefel, Caden Palmer, Joseph Schmelzer, William Spielbauer and Brandon Thiese; and Maquoketa Valley’s Devin Smith and Brock Trenkamp. Edgewood-Colesburg’s Mason Ashline and Nathaniel Gaul earned the recognition in 8-Man football.
SNOCROSS NATIONALS RETURN TO DUBUQUE
For the third consecutive winter, the Dubuque County Fairgrounds will host the Theisen’s Snocross National. The event runs throughout the days of Jan. 14-15.
Competition in the Amsoil series for snowmobile racing includes several classes and age divisions. It is presented by Kwik Star and Altofer CAT. For more information including ticketing, visit snocross.com/theisens-snocross-national.
REGISTRATION OPEN FOR WINTER IOWA GAMES
Registration recently opened for the majority of sports in the 2022 Winter Iowa Games. The festival will take place primarily in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City throughout January and February. For more information, including the festival’s COVID-19 policies, visit www.iowagames.org.