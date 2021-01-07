Colin Rea and his wife, Megan, enjoyed every minute of the San Diego Padres’ five-day goodwill trip to Japan following the 2015 Major League Baseball season.
The thought of pitching there full-time has intrigued the 30-year-old Cascade, Iowa, native ever since.
This week, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound right-hander agreed to join the Fukouka Soft Bank Hawks, the defending champion of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan’s major leagues. He will sign a one-year contract with a team option for a second season.
Rea joined fellow pitcher Brandon Maurer, members of the Padres’ front office staff and their families for the brief visit in 2015. The pitchers conducted youth camps in Tokyo and Kochi, while the front office staff scouted potential talent.
“It was an awesome experience, and we were treated very, very well the whole time we were over there,” Rea said. “What really stood out to us was how nice everyone was and how clean everything seemed.
“Having the experience of being there once helped in the decision to go there, for sure. But, from that time until now, I’ve played with a lot of guys who have played there, and they’ve had nothing but good things to say about the experience and that they’d definitely go back if they had the chance. When this opportunity came up, we figured if we didn’t take advantage of it, we’d look back and wish we did.”
Rea went 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in 14 innings covering nine outings for the Chicago Cubs this season, his first at the MLB level since requiring Tommy John surgery following a 2016 campaign split between San Diego and Miami. He struck out 10 and walked two while filling a variety of roles -- from starter to long relief, and even closer.
Rea spent much of this season in South Bend, Ind., at the Cubs' alternate site, which provided depth for the big league club. Minor League Baseball did not hold a season because of the coronavirus pandemic, making the alternate sites necessary.
Last month, the Cubs agreed to terms with Rea on a one-year deal worth $702,500 just prior to the MLB deadline to tender or non-tender 2021 contracts for unsigned players on 40-man rosters. Because Rea has a little more than three years of big league service time, the Cubs would have controlled his rights for up to three more seasons.
Leaving the Cubs and pitching in Japan appealed to Rea on multiple levels.
“They offered a guarantee on my contract, which I didn’t have with the Cubs,” Rea said. “I still have to earn my spot with the team – they have minor leagues, too, and I could be sent down – but I knew I’d get a legitimate chance to start on this team and regain some of the momentum I had as a starter. Plus, the experience of going over there for myself and my family was too good of an opportunity to pass up.”
Rea won the Pacific Coast League's pitcher of the year award in 2019 after registering career-highs in victories (14-4), innings pitched (148) and strikeouts (120) in his first season with the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate in Des Moines. He spent the first eight years of his career in the San Diego organization, with the brief exception of a 2016 trade to the Marlins that MLB voided because the Padres didn't disclose injury information on him.
Rea did not miss a start in 2019 after coming back from 2016 Tommy John surgery that cost him the 2017 season and led to up-and-down results in 2018. In 2019, he finished second in the PCL with a 3.95 ERA and helped the I-Cubs win the American Northern Division championship.
The Cubs did not promote Rea during his resurgent 2019 and limited his opportunities during the coronavirus-shortened 2020. But, they did re-sign him last month and presented a high figure for Japanese teams interested in buying out his contract.
“What made the whole deal kind of difficult was the Cubs didn’t want to lose Colin,” said Joe Speed, Rea’s agent. “If you look at their roster and all the things going on with the Cubs, they thought there was a good opportunity for him to be a part of their staff this year. The fact that they made it difficult to get out of his contract actually says a lot about what they think of him.
“Colin is taking a risk by going to a new country, but he’s going to the best of the best in Japan. They’ve won the league three of the last four years, seven of the last 10, they have a really nice domed stadium right on the sea and the city of Fukouka is awesome – very artsy and modern. It’s going to be a great place for Colin, Megan and their kids. It’s a neat opportunity that’s not in the craziness of big-city Tokyo.”
Teams Nippon Professional Baseball may sign as many import players as they like, but only four may be placed on the 25-man big league roster at one time. Other Japanese teams expressed interest in signing Rea, but the others balked at the buy-out price from the Cubs.
“It was pretty cool, because we said all along, if we’re going to Japan, Fukouka is the one we’d want to play for, so it all worked out,” Rea said of the franchise that recently won its 11th Japan Series Championship since its inception in 1938. “It’s a winning organization, we’ve heard a lot of good things from guys who have played for them, and they do a great job of taking care of the families. It all kind of lined up.”
This season, Rea will make $1.1 million in guaranteed money this season and $1.7 million next season, with opportunities for performance bonuses both years. Fukouka will provide him with housing, an automobile, a percentage of medical bills and airfare reimbursements for family members who wish to visit.
“That’s the really cool side of it,” Rea said. “Having them take care of those things takes a lot of the stress and the worry out of the equation. They make it as simple as possible for you to play.”
For the time being, Rea will be in a holding pattern as Japan’s borders have been closed because of the pandemic. He won’t be allowed to apply for his work visa until the country opens, and he will undergo a two-week quarantine upon arrival.
Fukouka hopes to begin its spring training in early February in preparation for the regular season beginning in late March. The season runs through November.