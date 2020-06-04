FARLEY, Iowa — These first few weeks of dirt track racing felt pretty strange.
Jason “Big Boy” Frommelt, track announcer on Wednesday night for 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa, called the spectator-less races through the first month of the season “the weirdest damn thing ever.”
But after Iowa altered its mass gatherings measures, allowing fans to come to live racing beginning on Monday, there was a heck of a crowd for 300’s season opener two days later. And the drivers backed that up with some quality performances.
“I went to a few races with no fans. It’s not the same atmosphere,” said Phillip Holtz, a Manchester, Iowa, native and winner of the 12-lap Dunkel Auto Salvage IMCA Stock Car feature race. “You show up to the race, you race for the promoter. Here you’re racing for the fans, not for yourself.
“I tell you what, I’m pretty surprised it’s as big as it is, but that’s a pretty good thing. You always expect the least and hope for the best and tonight was a pretty good turnout.”
This was a big night for 300 Raceway. It marked the first time in two years that the International Motor Contest Association returned to the track. It was also a night of remembrance for a staple of the track.
Randy Mackey, who’s served as the Raceway’s main flag man for decades, died unexpectedly in February. He was 53.
To honor Mackey, heat races began with a moment of silence, along with a touching tribute from his brother, Jerry. Then, when feature races began, Mackey was honored again with his favorite semitruck serving as the lap car to begin each final event.
Jeff Aikey, winner of the Dave Hall Construction IMCA Modified feature, dedicated his win to the memory of Randy Mackey.
“There’s always been a Mackey at this race track since 1989, since the very first show, and Randy was a very, very big part of that,” said Jerry Mackey, in his pre-race tribute, detailing the many different positions Randy held over decades working the Farley track. “I remember well his first night here at the race track, he flipped hamburgers out beyond the grandstands. That was his first job.
“He’s a very, very important part of everything that happens here at the racetrack. … At the age of 53, gone too soon. Way too soon. And we’re going to miss him here at the racetrack.”
With hundreds looking on from the grandstands, Holtz opened feature events with a dominant performance. He’d gained pole position through heat races earlier in the night, then quickly put distance between himself and Kyle Merkes’ No. 8K car for a wire-to-wire victory.
“It’s good to start on the pole,” said Holtz. “It gives you confidence in your program this early in the season. Our car felt good enough to drive in the front.”
After Aikey’s win came a big surprise in the Merfeld Bros. Automotive IMCA Sport Mod. Sherrill, Iowa’s Tyler Soppe didn’t even make the re-draw through preliminary heats, putting him in the 11th spot out of 14 cars to start the race.
Thanks to input from a friend in the pits, Soppe was able to re-tool his No. 3T car and climb all the way to the top.
“In the heat race we weren’t really good. Just was hooked up too much,” said Soppe. An “old friend,” fellow driver Jake Murphy, came up with a few thoughts between heats and the feature.
“I just walked away from the car back there because it was so bad after the heat race. He threw some ideas at it and I came back and looked at it. I thought it was never going to work. He said, ‘Trust me, just drive it.’
“That’s all I did and that dang thing was good. Starting 11th, there’s some good guys here tonight.”
The final feature of the night, Merfeld Bros. IMCA Late Model, was initially called off after lights on Turn 2 failed. Right after drivers exited the track after roughly a half hour delay, the lights reappeared, allowing Davenport, Iowa’s Matt Ryan to take checkered in the No. 7 car.
The 300 Raceway returns to action next Wednesday.