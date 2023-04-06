The Dubuque Fighting Saints will be represented on three of the entries in weekend’s Frozen Four at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

No. 1 overall seed Minnesota faces No. 6 overall seed Boston University at 4 p.m. today in the first semifinal, and No. 3 overall seed Michigan squares off with No. 2 overall seed Quinnipiac at 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 will broadcast both games. The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

