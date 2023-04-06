The Dubuque Fighting Saints will be represented on three of the entries in weekend’s Frozen Four at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
No. 1 overall seed Minnesota faces No. 6 overall seed Boston University at 4 p.m. today in the first semifinal, and No. 3 overall seed Michigan squares off with No. 2 overall seed Quinnipiac at 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 will broadcast both games. The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.
The Frozen Four will include 80 former USHL players. Michigan leads the way with 24, while Minnesota has 23, Boston University has 20 and Quinnipiac has 13.
Here is a look at the former Saints in the field:
MINNESOTA (28-9-1)
The Golden Gophers won the Big Ten Conference regular-season championship and lost to Michigan in the conference tournament before steamrolling through the Fargo, N.D., Regional. Minnesota thumped Canisius, 9-2, in the semifinals and defeated in-state rival St. Cloud State, 4-1, to advance to the Frozen Four. The Gophers made the NCAA field for the 40th time, which ties Michigan for the most in tournament history. Minnesota and Boston University have reached 23 Frozen Fours apiece, tied for the third most.
Bob Motzko, who played on the Saints’ national championship team in 1980-81, earned Big Ten coach of the year accolades after leading the Golden Gophers to the regular-season title in his fifth season at the helm. Motzko has built a 112-59-12 record with the Gophers and holds a 388-251-61 all-time record in 18 seasons as an NCAA head coach, the first 13 at St. Cloud State. He will be coaching in his second straight Frozen Four.
Connor Kurth, a freshman forward from Lindstrom, Minn., has contributed seven goals and 10 points in 36 games for the Gophers this season. He played the two previous seasons in Dubuque and accumulated 50 goals and 122 points in 114 games. Last season, Kurth earned the USA Hockey Dave Tyler Junior Hockey Player of the Year award before being selected in the sixth round, 192nd overall, by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 NHL Draft.
BOSTON UNIVERSITY (29-10-0)
The Terriers won the Hockey East tournament championship by taking out Merrimack, 3-2 in overtime, then claimed the Manchester, N.H., Regional by defeating Western Michigan, 5-1, and edging Cornell, 2-1, for the 23rd Frozen Four appearance in program history. They have qualified for the NCAA tournament 38 times, third most behind Minnesota and Michigan.
Matt Brown ranks second on the Boston University scoring chart with 16 goals and 46 points in 38 games as a senior forward. The Wood Ridge, N.J., native played six games for the Saints in 2017-18 and later starred for Odessa in the NAHL and Des Moines in the USHL. He started his college career at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell and has spent the past two seasons with the Terriers.
MICHIGAN (26-11-3)
The Wolverines defeated Minnesota for the Big Ten tournament championship before winning the Allentown ( Pa., Regional by hammering Colgate, 11-1, and edging Big Ten rival Penn State, 2-1, in overtime to reach the Frozen Four for a record 27th time, two more than Boston College. Michigan has reached the NCAA tournament 40 times, which matches Minnesota for the most in the history of the event.
Erik Portillo, a junior goaltender from Gothenburg, Sweden, who recently had his NHL rights traded from the Buffalo Sabres to the Los Angeles Kings, owns a 25-10-2 record, 2.97 goals against average and .909 save percentage this season for Michigan and backstopped the Wolverines to the Frozen Four for a second straight season. He went 19-5-1 with a 2.11 GAA and .915 save percentage while earning USHL goalie of the year accolades for Dubuque in 2019-20, when he also represented Sweden at the World Junior Championships.
Jackson Hallum, a freshman forward and Vegas Golden Knights prospect, has contributed 6 goals and 17 points in 38 games. The Saints acquired the Eagan, Minn., native prior to the USHL trade deadline last season, and he contributed eight goals and 21 points in 21 games down the stretch.
QUINNIPIAC (32-4-3)
The Bobcats made the NCAA tournament field for the ninth time in program history as an at-large selection from the ECAC. They reached the Frozen Four for the third time after defeating Ohio State, 4-1, in the Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional final. Quinnipiac blanked Merrimack, 5-0, in the semifinals.
Quinnipiac’s roster does not include a Dubuque connection.
