A pair of Clarke University women’s basketball players will represent the Heart of America Athletic Conference in the running for NAIA national awards.
Cascade, Iowa, native Nicole McDermott received the league’s nomination for the Emil S. Liston Award, and Bellevue, Iowa, native Giana Michels landed the Leroy Walker Character nomination.
McDermott follows Michels as the second-straight Liston Award nomination from Clarke. The Emil S. Liston Award is named in honor of the NAIA’s first executive secretary and the prime mover behind the men’s basketball tournament. It has been presented annually since 1950 to one junior men’s and women’s basketball player who has shown high athletic and scholastic achievement.
Recommended for you
McDermott earned NAIA honorable mention all-America accolades for the national-champion Pride after finishing the season with 10.7 points per game, a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game and 2.7 assists per game. In the classroom, McDermott carries a 3.945 cumulative GPA as both an NAIA and Heart Scholar-Athlete recipient.
Michels received the Leroy Walker Character Award nomination following her 2022 Liston Award nomination. The Leroy Walker Character Award was created to honor Dr. LeRoy Walker, a former president of the NAIA and President emeritus of the United States Olympic Committee. It recognizes a current student-athlete with at least a junior academic status who has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, campus and community leadership embracing the five core character values of the NAIA Champions of Character initiative, athletic achievement and future ambition.
Michels graduated in May with her bachelor’s degree in biology/pre-medicine as she was also named an NAIA and Heart Scholar-Athlete. She averaged 9.2 points per game despite missing the first three games following offseason shoulder surgery. Michels also participates on campus as a member of the Clarke Association of Student Athletes and key contributor to Clarke’s Dance Marathon initiatives.
Both McDermott and Michels will learn the results from the voting on Sept. 15, when the NAIA celebrates its National Awards Day.
Wahlert grad headed to UNI Hall of Fame — Kelley (Westhoff) Jacobs, a former Dubuque Wahlert standout basketball player, will be inducted into the University of Northern Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 8 as part of the 2011 women’s basketball team. Jacobs served as director of operations for the Panthers, who won a school-record 27 games, including 19 straight, captured the school’s first Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title and reached the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history.
A 1997 graduate from UNI, Jacobs was a four-year letter winner and two-time co-captain for the Panthers in her junior and senior seasons. While at UNI, Jacobs broke several assist records and led the conference in assists during her senior year. In 1996-97 she earned honorable mention all-MVC honors and was named a two-time Academic All-Conference honoree. Jacobs currently serves as the assistant athletic director for compliance and an assistant women’s basketball coach at Wartburg College.
UD’s Wilson selected for NCAA program — Megan Wilson, the associate dean of student engagement and Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Dubuque, has been selected to the NCAA cohort for the 2023-24 Pathway Program, a yearlong initiative designed to prepare senior-level athletics administrators for the next career step as directors of athletics or conference commissioners.
She is one of just five NCAA Division III selections, one of 21 in NCAA Division I, II, and III and the lone selection from the American Rivers Conference. Wilson joined UD in July of 2022 and most recently served as the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Chair.
The Pathway Program is designed to help cement the participants’ leadership purpose and enhance their skills in areas that focus on strategic planning, fundraising, message articulation, diversity, equity and inclusion, organizational leadership, hiring processes and engagement with search firms. The program will conclude in the summer of 2024.
Reilly takes Eau Claire post — Former Loras College baseball player Patrick Reilly has been selected as the next coach at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He was a four-year letterwinner and three-year starter in the infield at Loras, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Sports Management in 2007 and completed his Masters of Science degree in Educational Leadership at Winona State in 2011.
Reilly spent the past 13 seasons as an assistant coach at Winona State University. He most recently worked under Maquoketa, Iowa, native and Winona State head coach Seth Wing. His responsibilities with the Warriors included recruiting coordinator, fundraising liaison, pitching coach and admissions counselor.