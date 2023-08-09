03182023-clarkewomen.jpg
Buy Now

Clarke’s Nicole McDermott puts up a shot during an NAIA tournament semifinal game against Dakota State this spring.

 Tim Tushla/For the Telegraph Herald

A pair of Clarke University women’s basketball players will represent the Heart of America Athletic Conference in the running for NAIA national awards.

Cascade, Iowa, native Nicole McDermott received the league’s nomination for the Emil S. Liston Award, and Bellevue, Iowa, native Giana Michels landed the Leroy Walker Character nomination.

Recommended for you

Email College Notebook items to jim.leitner@thmedia.com