DES MOINES -- One year can make a huge difference.
Greyson Gardner battled nerves in his state tournament debut last season. He wasn’t on the mat long enough today to feel them again.
Gardner, ranked No. 2 at 182 pounds in Class 3A, pinned Muscatine’s Nathan Beatty in just 27 seconds in their first-round match at the Iowa state tournament this afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.
“I think it has something to do with the mindset I went out there with,” Gardner said. “Last year I went out there and I wasn’t really ready to compete. This year, I’m really going for that first-place medal.”
Gardner, who improved to 41-1, was the only area wrestler to reach the quarterfinals out of the Class 3A session, though.
Two of the Bobcats’ other three qualifiers -- No. 12 Evan Surface (195) and Dakota Hoffman (220) --- bounced back in the consolation round to reach the second day of the tournament, where they will be joined by Dubuque Hempstead’s No. 8 Mitchell Pins (106), Dawson Fish (126), No. 8 Josiah Schaetzle (160) and No. 12 JoJo Lewis (220), and Dubuque Senior’s Seth Connolly (138).
Gardner will face Waterloo East’s Demaris Henderson (21-6) in the quarterfinals Friday morning.
Surface pinned Fort Madison’s Isaac Thacher in 2:53 in his consolation match after losing a 6-4 decision to Waukee Northwest’s Tanner Spyksma in the first round.
“When things don’t go your way, you’ve got to be tough,” said Surface, who placed eighth at 182 last year. “They’ve been teaching that at WD since Day 1. We’re a tough program, we’re a tough team. If you’re going to beat us, we’re going to come out even tougher next time.”
Hoffman won a 17-4 major decision over Fort Madison’s Daniel Sokolik in the consolation round.
One by one, Hempstead’s qualifiers lost their opening match, but four of the five bounced back in the consolation round to remain in the hunt for a spot on the podium.
Schaetzle, the fifth-place finisher at 145 last year, was pinned by Spencer’s Cole Rutter in 2:47 in the first round, but came back motivated and booked an 11-4 decision over Iowa City Liberty’s Elijah Terwilleger in wrestlebacks.
“First match, I kind of let off the gas and got myself in a stupid position to get stuck. Especially when you’re up like that, you can’t be wrestling dumb like I did,” Schaetzle said. “I just need to fix my mindset, come back better tomorrow and get on that medal stand. I’m shooting for third.”
Pins lost a 5-2 decision to Ashton Grace of Ottumwa in the first round before beating Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s Carter Schorsch, 6-0. Fish won a 5-4 decision over Marshalltown’s Xayvion Anderson after getting pinned in 5:45 by Bondurant-Farrar’s Maximus Riggins. Lewis was pinned in 4:30 by Norwalk’s Hunter Blomgren, but advanced with a 5-1 win over Marshalltown’s Gannon Williams.
Senior’s Connolly rebounded from a first-round loss to 10th-ranked Jack Miller of Pleasant Valley with a pin of city rival Kyrie Tate, of Hempstead, in 5:00 in the consolation first round to extend his tournament.
“My coaches have been telling me the whole time, you just have to be ready to fight back. You can’t really have time to dwell on the match you lost,” Connolly said. “You have to get up, fight and go again.”
Tate, Western Dubuque’s Trayton Kurimski (152) and Senior’s Cohen Pfohl (285) lost both of their matches and were eliminated.