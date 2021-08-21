Darlington’s Brady Horne dives for the goal line during Friday’s season-opening game against Platteville at UW-Platteville’s Pioneer Stadium in Platteville, Wis. The Redbirds cruised to a 53-21 victory.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Darlington Redbirds scored three straight touchdowns in both the second and third quarters Friday night en route to a 53-21 season-opening win at Platteville.
The Redbirds got three scores from senior Easton Evenstad, who finished the night with 173 yards on 13 carries. Evenstad, who missed the majority of last season with a broken hand, also added 102 return yards on special teams.
“It was so nice to get back not the field and have things finally feel a little bit more like normal,” he said. “Last year after I got hurt, I really made it a point to get in the weight room and do whatever I could. Coach (Travis) Winkers really pushes us to get in the weight room a lot, and I feel like it’s really paid off. Knowing that this is my senior year, I just want to give it everything I’ve got every time I step on the field because you never know when that’s going to be the last time.”
The Redbirds got on the scoreboard early, with a 4-yard score from Breylin Goebel. The sophomore running back added a second score on a 41-yard pass from quarterback Braden Davis in the second quarter to put the Redbirds up, 19-7.
“We have a group of kids that really want to win games, and their effort has been great,” Winkers said. “We have a good group of young, talented kids mixed with our experienced guys. It’s a good group.”
The Redbirds led, 33-13, at the half, after allowing an 11-yard touchdown pass from Derek Digman to Devin Digman with 41 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Derek Digman finished the game 13-for-25 for 213 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
“I thought our guys responded well in the second (half) after we made some defensive adjustments,” Winkers said. “That’s what we’ve talked about heading into the season, being able to adjust to situations.”
Davis connected with Hunter Hardyman for a 14-yard score, while Evenstad added another run from 12 yards out to put the Redbirds up, 47-13, before adding a 75-yard fumble recovery from Hardyman to close out the third quarter.
“I thought we were able to take advantage of their turnovers, and that really helped us out tonight,” Evenstad said. ‘We have some big goals and this just takes us one step closer to achieving them.”