Southwestern/East Dubuque’s Bradey Huseman used his speed to his full advantage last Friday night in a 32-6 win over Riverdale in the season opener.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week scored on runs of 75 and 54 yards while adding a 70-yard kickoff return for the WarCats.
“Bradey found the holes his line was giving him and he flew right through them,” Southwestern/East Dubuque coach Josef Edler said. “He had a terrific night, but he’s also the first guy over there thanking his offensive line afterwards. Without them, he probably doesn’t score.”
Recommended for you
Huseman finished the night with 171 yards on 15 carries.
“My line did an excellent job up front, especially in the second half,” Huseman said.
The game was tied at 6-6 before the WarCats went on a 26-0 run in the second half.
“Once we got that first score it helped us get some momentum heading into the second half,” Huseman said. “We used that spark and just kept pushing forward with it.”
Huseman, who finished last season with 830 rushing yards, said he would like to reach the 1,000 mark in his final season.
“I hope to pick up where I left off last season,” he said.
Huseman also played basketball and track and field for East Dubuque, which helped him stay in shape for the football season.
“I like staying active, and I was able to stay consistent with weight lifting over the offseason,” he said.
Edler said that Huseman is one of the quiet leaders on this year’s team.
“He’s definitely a lead-by-example kind of kid,” he said. “He is always showing up early to practices and working on getting better. He’s accepted that leadership role and you can see him push others to be better in practice.”
In just the co-op’s second year of existence, Huseman has played a crucial role in the development of the program.
“He’s been doing a great job of helping build the culture here,” Edler said. “He’s the type of kid you want to build a program around.”
Huseman said that the team’s goal is to win a Six Rivers conference championship this year.
“We believe we have the tools to get it done,” he said.