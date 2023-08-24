10172022-football2.jpg
Southwestern/East Dubuque’s Bradey Huseman ran for 171 yards on 15 carries last week.

 Shannon Mumm Telegraph Herald

Southwestern/East Dubuque’s Bradey Huseman used his speed to his full advantage last Friday night in a 32-6 win over Riverdale in the season opener.

The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week scored on runs of 75 and 54 yards while adding a 70-yard kickoff return for the WarCats.

