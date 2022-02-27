Bradan Birt was much happier on Saturday.
He even flashed a big smile.
Millikin’s Birt, who wasn’t satisfied with his quarterfinal win on Friday despite outscoring his opponent, 17-0, recorded a pair of first-period pins on Saturday to win the 165-pound championship at the NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Regional at Five Flags Center.
“I told you, pins in the first period is what I look for. That quarterfinals match wasn’t what I wanted, but I got back in it in the semis and finals,” said Birt, the 2017 Iowa Class 3A 132-pound state champion for Western Dubuque.
He will be joined at the Division III national championships, held March 11-12 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, by former Dubuque Hempstead standout Joe Pins, the University of Dubuque’s Zarik Anderson, and Loras’ Zeke Smith, Gabe Fiser, Jacob Krakow and Shane Liegel.
Loras finished as the team runner-up with 149.5 points, just nine points behind Wartburg. The American Rivers Conference accounted for 22 of the 30 qualifiers.
Birt, who won the 165 title at last year’s National Wrestling Coaches Association tournament, is already a four-time All-American.
He pinned Coe’s Will Esmoil in 1 minute and 23 seconds in the semifinals. He needed 2:19 to pin Loras’ Gabe Fiser in the final and was named the regional’s Most Outstanding Wrestler for the second time in his career.
“I feel like I was slow to start in a couple matches and a little jittery. I don’t know, senior year got me a little jittery,” Birt said. “But I’m glad I felt it because now I know what I need to do for the national tournament. During the tournament I was a little upset with myself, but I think it was God’s way of telling me, kind of a learning lesson, that this is what you need to do now for the big show.
“I think this year is going to be a lot more fun. Last year it was, I’ve never won a national title before, so I want to go out and win one. This year it’s like, I want to go dominate every single opponent I wrestle. That’s my goal, just to keep dominating like I did now and I think the results will take care of themselves.”
Pins, the 2019 Iowa Class 3A 132-pound state champion from Dubuque Hempstead, lost a 10-5 decision to North Central’s Robbie Precin in the 133 final. Pins, who placed third at last year’s national tournament, had won a 7-1 decision over Coe’s Bryce Park in the 133 semifinals.
“This just gives us a new perspective,” Pins said. “We’re still in good health. We’re still in good spirits. This isn’t the end of the journey luckily and we’ve still got another opportunity, another crack at the guy. Props to him, he’s been wrestling great. We’ll just go back to the lab and pick it apart.”
Loras’ Liegel went the distance for the first time in the tournament in the semifinals, registering a 15-1 major decision over Coe’s Ryan Schott in the semifinals. He avenged a loss to Wartburg’s Kyle Briggs earlier this month in the final, winning a 6-0 decision.
“You can say confidence booster if you want, but my mindset stays the same each match,” Liegel said. “I’m excited to get with the guys we’re going down with in a couple weeks, keep getting better the next two weeks, … and if all things go well, we’re going to be wrestling again.”
Krakow won the 174 title by medical forfeit over Wartburg’s Zane Mulder after beating Coe’s Tristin Westphal, 2-1, in the semifinals.
Smith clinched his trip to nationals with a 5-3 decision over North Central’s Cole Cervantes in the semifinals, but lost a 9-1 major decision to Wartburg’s David Hollingsworth in the finals.
Fiser won, 3-2, in tiebreaker-1 over Cornell’s Casey Allen in the semifinals to secure his bid.
Loras’ Jared Hensley (125), Jalen Schropp (141), Daniel Ruiz (149) and Brady Vogel (197) each lost third-place matches.
“I thought we wrestled really well. It’s just when you get fourth at a really good tournament, you don’t get to go on,” Duhawks coach TJ Miller said. “That’s the hard part about this. I think any team — Coe, Wartburg, Loras — will tell you it’s brutal. We got four guys, so that’s what we’re going to focus on. We’re going to get them peaked to where they’re going to be good in a couple weeks and we’ll go from there.”
Dubuque’s Anderson lost to Wartburg’s David Hollingsworth, 7-1, in the 157 semifinals before beating Millikin’s Peter McCusker, 8-1, to reach the third-place match.
Anderson amassed 3:52 in riding time in a 10-1 major decision over North Central’s Cole Cervantes in the third-place match to secure his first trip to NCAAs.
“I feel really good. I feel a lot of hard work has been paid off,” Anderson said. “Each year I’ve placed higher at this tournament, one place higher. I got fourth last time they had it, and I was on a mission. I’m going to Cedar Rapids.”
Pioneers advance 3 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: UW-Platteville’s Tyler Hannah won the 197-pound championship at the NCAA Division III Upper Midwest Regional. Isaac Wiegel (125) and Zach Thompson (133) also advanced for the Pioneers. Augsburg’s Nick Rogge, a former Prairie du Chien prep, was runner-up at 184 to punch his ticket.