Cascade’s Devin Simon is in a league of her own.
The senior University of Iowa softball recruit and Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week ranks in the top five in the state, regardless of class, in seven different statistical categories.
“The personal stats are not a focus of mine,” she said. “I just want to do whatever I can to help our team win. We were so close to state last year, and I’m just really excited for the postseason to see what we can do.”
It’s hard not to take notice of the impressive numbers Simon is putting up this summer.
In Class 2A, she dominates the field, ranked No. 1 in home runs with nine, runs scored with 49, hits with 45, on-base percentage at .657, total bases with 95 and slugging percentage with 1.173. Her total bases lead the entire state.
“Devin’s our team leader and catalyst on the field,” Cascade coach and Devin’s father, Jason Simon, said. “She makes everyone around her better. She’s as driven of a person that I’ve been around and coached. In my mind, she has earned everything that has come her direction.”
Devin Simon has been playing varsity for the Cougars since her eighth-grade season.
“I feel that as a younger player I was playing a pretty silent role, but now the last couple years I have developed into a more vocal leader,” she said. “I try to encourage others, keep a good attitude and just lead by example.”
Last season, Simon received both all-district and all-state honors.
“Each year I’ve become more and more mature, and I’ve realized how much of a team sport this is,” she said. “I take my role as the lead-off hitter very seriously because I know that it’s my job to get on base. Defensively, I am willing to step into whatever role I’m needed to.”
Simon is hitting .556 in the lead-off spot, which ranks her fifth in Class 2A.
Simon, who plays softball year round while also competing in basketball and track, said she has learned the value of commitment and dedication through her high school career.
“It definitely hasn’t been easy to stay extremely dedicated to softball when I’m putting in long hours with homework and other sports, but you just have to trust the process,” she said. “It’s all been worth it.”
Added Coach Simon: “It’s easy to see Devin has high-end athletic ability and softball skills, but what many don’t realize is how much time she puts in to continuously improve. Her foot is always on the gas. Multiple times per week she is working on speed and agility, mostly on game days with Ben Hildebrandt at Small Town Speed. She also takes out the better part of her Sundays to travel and attend hitting lessons with Trey Hannam.”
For the first time in her high school career, Simon is playing with her dad as her head coach.
“It’s been a really great experience and something I’ll never forget,” she said. “He knows the game inside and out, and he pushes me harder and is more knit-picky with me, but I know it’s just to prepare me to be the best I can be. Not many kids get the experience to play for their dad, and it’s very special to me.”
Added Jason Simon: “We are all very proud to be a part of her career and the memories and accomplishments that continue to come her direction.”