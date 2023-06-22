06072022-cascadevsmaquoketasoftball11-sg.JPG
Cascade’s Devin Simon ranks in the top five in the state, regardless of class, in seven offensive categories this season. She will play at the University of Iowa next season.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Cascade’s Devin Simon is in a league of her own.

The senior University of Iowa softball recruit and Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week ranks in the top five in the state, regardless of class, in seven different statistical categories.