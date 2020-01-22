Gabrielle Noland is setting a blistering pace for the defending NCAA Division III women’s track & field team.
The American Rivers Conference selected the senior from Rockford, Ill., as its female athlete of the week and women’s indoor track performer of the week after she led Loras College to the team title at the University of Dubuque’s Solomon Butler Classic this weekend. The Duhawks won the title with 221 points, and Noland played a pivotal role.
The senior sprinter owns the top spot in the Division III 200-meter dash, after winning with a time of 25.06 seconds. She set a new facility record in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.10 seconds. (Her time converted to the NCAA 60-meter dash for national marks currently sits as the top-time in NCAA Division III). Noland also competed on the 4x400-meter relay team that won the event in 4:07.78.
Noland was named the league’s Most Valuable Indoor Track Performer in 2018 and 2019. This is the ninth track performer of the week award in Noland’s career.
Loras’ Patrick Mikel, a senior from Lombard, Ill., won the A-R-C men’s indoor track performer of the week award for the sixth time in his career. A returning all-American and two-time defending 400-meter dash national champion, Mikel won the 200-meter dash at the Solomon Butler Classic and tied the facility record with a time of 22.25. His time in the 200-meter dash is currently tied for first in the nation.
Mikel also participated in the 4x400-meter relay team that set a facility record of 3:20.12, which currently sits second in NCAA Division III. Loras won the team title with 202 points and nine event wins.
Loras wrestler feted — Loras’ Brady Vogel, a freshman from Cherryvale, Kan., earned the A-R-C wrestler of the week award after collecting four wins last week for the NCAA Division III No. 3-ranked Duhawks. Vogel won the 184-pound championship at the Cliff Keen/Mike Duroe Invitational hosted by Cornell College.
Verastegui on winning UNI relay — Natalia Verastegui, a freshman from Dubuque Wahlert, helped the University of Northern Iowa’s 400 freestyle relay win a dual meet at Illinois State this weekend. Piper Carroll, Verastegui, Jordan McCullough and Kylie Engstrom swam a 3:38.93.
Nilles wins Bison Cup title — Maddy Nilles, a fifth-year senior from Dubuque Wahlert, won the weight throw in helping North Dakota State University win its own Bison Cup indoor track meet this weekend. Nilles threw 70 feet, 5.25 inches (21.47 meters) for a mark that ranks among the top five in NCAA Division I this season.
NICC student athletes honored — Three members of the Northeast Iowa Community College shooting sports team earned first team academic all-region honors from the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. They included Calmar’s Kaylie Klimesh, Peosta’s Jack Nelson and New Hampton’s Tanner Lane.
Raisbeck to Clarke — Warren High School’s Ried Raisbeck will sign a national letter of intent to play football at Clarke University on Friday. Raisbeck helped the Black Hawk/Warren football team win the Wisconsin Division 7 state championship this fall.