Nolan Schroeder will always remember his varsity pitching debut.
And those on the Dubuque Hempstead side of Petrakis Park on Wednesday night won’t soon forget how he came through in the clutch. In multiple innings.
The junior left-hander struck out seven in three scoreless – yet tense – innings of relief to preserve the Mustangs’ 5-3 victory over intracity rival Wahlert. Hempstead earned a split of the home-and-home series after the Golden Eagles took a 5-3 decision in eight innings Tuesday at Core Field.
“In intracity games, there’s a lot of weight on people’s shoulders, so it was just a matter of coming out and showing them what Hempstead baseball is all about,” said Schroeder, who walked three but didn’t allow a hit. “I could have never imagined pitching an intracity game back when I was a freshman, so I definitely knew I was going to be nervous. It was a blessing.
“I just had to stay confident in myself and believe in my teammates, because I knew they’d make the plays behind me. It meant a lot to have a guy like George (Sherlock) behind the plate. He’s awesome. He blocks every ball, saves runs, frames every ball, calls good pitches … I couldn’t ask for a better catcher.”
Schroeder came on in relief of starter Brock Booth with the Mustangs clinging to a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning. He walked University of Kentucky recruit Tommy Specht and Jared Walter upon entering the game, and both runners moved into scoring position on a groundout before he ended the threat with a pair of strikeouts.
In the sixth, he retired the first two batters, but leadoff man Jake Brosius drew a walk, stole second and took third on a wild pitch. He ended that threat by fanning Aaron Savary. In the seventh, struck out Wahlert’s 3-4-5 hitters – Specht looking and Walter and Landon Stoll swinging – to end the game.
“We knew Nolan was prepared,” Hempstead senior third baseman Zach Sabers said. “We’ve been practicing with him for how long now, so we knew what he could do. We just had to calm him down a little bit, but we knew he was ready. We just had to have his back.”
Hempstead (3-1, 1-1 Mississippi Valley Conference) opened the scoring in the top of the second after cleanup man Logan Runde coaxed a leadoff walk from Wahlert starter Savary. Runde stole second and scored when University of North Carolina recruit Kellen Strohmeyer slapped a single the opposite way through the left side of the infield.
But Wahlert (5-1, 1-1 MVC) wasted no time in leveling the score in the bottom of the inning after Stoll stroked a triple to the power alley in the left-centerfield gap. The next batter, Jack Walsh, poked a single the opposite way to right-centerfield to knot the game at 1-1.
After Luke Heying reached on a fielder’s choice, Booth retired the next three batters to get out of the jam.
The Mustangs went back ahead in the third after No. 9 hitter Solen Munson drew a leadoff walk and Dane Schope laced a one-out single up the middle. Sabers put Hempstead ahead with a double that one-hopped the fence just inside the left-field foul pole.
The Mustangs took a 4-1 lead as two runs came across when Runde reached on a throwing error. Trey Schaber walked, but Savary retired the next two to halt the rally.
Hempstead scored its five runs on just four hits but drew six walks and a hit batsman. Savary pitched five innings before yielding to Garrett Kadolph.
“It comes down to every at-bat and just getting on base, even if it’s drawing a walk or reaching on an error. Whatever it takes,” Sabers said. “If we get on, it gives us a chance to score a run. Fortunately, we came up with the big hits in the key situations tonight.
“It was like a stab in the heart to lose (Tuesday) night. It feels great to get back on track and get back to winning, because we hate losing here.”
The notorious Petrakis twilight helped the Eagles get a run back in the bottom half of the third. Specht ripped a towering fly ball to straightaway centerfield that Michael Garrett couldn’t see, and the fleet-footed outfielder hustled his way into a triple. Walter followed with an RBI ground out to the right side to make it 4-2.
Wahlert opened the fourth with consecutive singles up the middle by Walsh and Heying, and No. 9 hitter Ryan Brosius knocked in Wahlert’s third run with a base hit to left field. Booth retired the next two to preserve the one-run advantage, but he ended his night after allowing three runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.
John Cornelius led off the sixth against Kadolph with a double to left, moved on a wild pitch and scored on Garrett’s sacrifice fly to left to give the Mustangs a 5-3 advantage.
“Hempstead is one of the best baseball teams in the state, regardless of division, for a reason, but I’m proud of the way we competed against them the last two nights,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “We didn’t play as clean a game as we’d like, we gave them an extra 90 feet on the basepaths a few too many times, and we left a few too many guys in scoring position. We didn’t come through with the timely hit like we’ve been doing, but that’s baseball. You’re not going to come through every time.”