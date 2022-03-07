It’s been nearly a quarter century, but Iowa has a four-time Big Ten Conference wrestling champion again.
Alex Marinelli beat Michigan’s Cameron Amine, 2-1, to win the 165-pound title at the Big Ten Championships on Sunday in Lincoln, Neb., becoming the 17th wrestler in conference history to win four league titles.
He is the eighth Hawkeye to win four consecutive titles and the first in 24 years.
“When I wrestle how I know how, I’m at my best,” Marinelli said in his televised post-match interview.
He and the rest of the Hawkeyes’ lineup will go for national titles at the NCAA Division I championships in two weeks in Detroit.
A fifth-year senior, Marinelli hasn’t fared as well on the national stage, finishing seventh and sixth prior to earning the No. 1 seed for the 2020 tournament — which was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. He earned the top seed again last year, but lost in the quarterfinals and medically forfeited out of the tournament.
“I’m grateful,” Marinelli said. “God’s put me in position to have another opportunity to get it done and I’ve got to make the most of it.”
Michigan held off Penn State for the team championship, 143-1401.5. Iowa (129.5) was third after going 1-for-4 in the finals.
Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young beat Austin DeSanto, 3-1, at 133, and Jaydin Eierman (141) and Tony Cassioppi (285) medically forfeited in their finals.
Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi medically forfeited to Minnesota’s Gable Steveson in the 285 final.
Max Murin (149) took third, and Kaleb Young (157) and Jacob Warner (197) finished fourth for the Hawkeyes. Michael Kemerer (174) was sixth, Abe Assad (184) was seventh and Draka Ayala (125) eighth.
Purdue’s Max Lyon, a two-time Iowa Class 3A state champion from Western Dubuque, dropped an 11-4 decision to Wisconsin’s Christopher Weiler in the 184-pound ninth-place bracket in a match. The top 12 wrestlers at 184 advanced to nationals. Lyon finished at 11-13.
Rutgers’ Boone McDermott, a 2018 Iowa Class 2A state champion from Dubuque Wahlert, suffered a similar fate at 285, losing a 5-2 decision to Maryland’s Zach Schrader in the first-round of the ninth-place bracket. The top nine heavyweights advanced.
Wisconsin will have a seven-member contingent in Detroit, headlined by 149-pound champion Austin Gomez.
Gomez, a transfer from Iowa State, used a takedown in the second period and two more in the third to hold off Ohio State’s top-seeded and second-ranked Sammy Sasso, 8-5, and become the first Badger to win the 149-pound Big Ten title.
“It’s kind of surreal,” Gomez said. “Last year around this time I was away from the sport. I wasn’t doing the right things socially, mentally I wasn’t there. This moment, it’s unforgettable. I’ve got to thank my parents, and the coaches of Wisconsin for taking a chance on me and getting me to where I am right now.”
Eric Barnett finished runner-up at 125 for Wisconsin after losing a 12-4 major decision to Michigan’s Nick Suriano in the final. Garrett Model (seventh, 157), Dean Hamiti (third, 165), Christopher Weiler (12th, 184), Braxton Amos (10th, 197) and Trent Hilger (ninth, 285) also qualified for the Badgers.
Illinois will have four national qualifiers: Justin Cardani (ninth, 125), Lucas Byrd (fourth, 133), Zac Braunagel (third, 184) and Luke Luffman (sixth, 285).
Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin (157), Penn State’s Nick Lee (141), Carter Starocci (174) and Max Dean (197), Michigan’s Myles Amine (184), and Minnesota’s Gable Steveson (285) also won championships.
BIG 12 TOURNAMENT
Iowa State and Northern Iowa each crowned a champion at the Big 12 tournament in Tulsa, Okla.
David Carr won an 8-2 decision over North Dakota State’s Jared Franek to win the 157 crown for the Cyclones. Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen won a 13-3 major decision over Missouri’s Jeremiah Kent at 184.
Northern Iowa’s Brody Teske (125) and Kyle Biscoglia (133) each finished as runners-up. Colin Realbuto (third, 149), Derek Holschlag (sixth, 157), Austin Yant (third, 165) and Lance Runyon (sixth, 174) also earned automatic bids for the Panthers.
Ramazan Attasauov (third, 133), Ian Parker (fifth, 141), Jarrett Degen (fourth, 149), Joel Devine (seventh, 174), Marcus Coleman (third, 184), Yonger Bastida (fifth, 197) and Sam Schuyler (fourth, 285) also qualified for the Cyclones.
Missouri won the team title over Oklahoma, 131.5-113. Iowa State (110) finished in third.
Oklahoma State (108.5) took fourth and Northern Iowa (100) fifth.