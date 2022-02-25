For the second straight day, Kalle Larsson gave the Dubuque Fighting Saints a jolt of both offense and competitiveness.
The Saints’ president of hockey operations and general manager on Friday acquired forward Davis Burnside and a 2022 Phase I ninth-round draft pick from Des Moines. The Buccaneers received forward Gabe Lundberg, a 2022 Phase I seventh-round pick and a 2023 Phase II third-round pick.
A day earlier, Larsson landed Green Bay’s Jackson Hallum, arguably the biggest name on the market ahead of Monday’s USHL trade deadline. Hallum and Burnside came from teams on the fringe of playoff berths and bring a total of 80 points to a team that ranks second in the league with 4.10 goals per game.
“We already had a really good team, but both of these moves show that we’re serious about making a deep run in the playoffs,” Larsson said. “We didn’t acquire them to sit on the bench. They’re both competitive kids who will make the whole team better.”
Burnside, a 5-foot-11, 176-pound product of the prestigious Chicago Mission youth program, moved from a team in last place in the USHL’s Western Conference to a team three points out of first place in the Eastern Conference. The Ohio State University recruit played youth hockey with Saints forward Mikey DeAngelo and knows captain Riley Stuart and Kenny Connors well from previous seasons.
“I’m really excited to get to Dubuque,” Burnside said Friday morning before meeting the team in Waterloo. “We have a good team in Des Moines and we got off to a really good start, but we’ve hit a few rough patches and had some unlucky bounces go the other way. I’ve heard some talk about possible trades, so I had some idea this might be coming
“I’m thrilled it’s Dubuque because of the year they’re having and the fact I know a few guys on the team. This will be like a fresh start for me out there. I’ve heard nothing but great things from Mikey about Dubuque and how much he loves it there, so I can’t wait to get started.”
Burnside, 18, ranks second on the Des Moines scoring chart with 12 goals and 31 points to go along with 42 penalty minutes in 39 games. In his last 10 games, he has contributed three goals and six assists.
A former pre-draft tender of the Tri-City Storm, he has accumulated 20 goals and 45 points in 114 games over three USHL seasons.
“I like his versatility the most,” Larsson said. “He can play in any situation and anywhere in the lineup. Injuries happen all the time, and it’s so nice to have a player you can slot anywhere. And anyone who knows him speaks very highly of his character. He was really fired up when I talked to him this morning.”
Burnside can be a load to play against.
“I take a lot of pride in working hard and playing a full 200-foot game, but I also like to go out and get under the other team’s skin and cause some chaos,” he said. “I know Dubuque already has a really good team, but hopefully Jackson and I can come in, contribute offensively and help them get to another level.”
Lundberg contributed six goals and eight points in 32 games with the Saints. Like forward Peter Kramer, who went to Green Bay in the Hallum deal, he will benefit from more ice time with his new team.