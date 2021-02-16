Mason Krieg could feel something just a little off in his first game Monday afternoon.
After a couple of small tweaks, the junior bowler from Dubuque Senior rebounded to win the individual title in an Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet at Lancer Lanes in Cedar Rapids. Krieg rolled a 203-269—472 to edge his close friend, Hempstead sophomore Hudson Orr, by three pins and earn an automatic berth in next week’s state tournament at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
“I actually didn’t know where I was in the standings until my mom texted me and said, ‘You’re at No. 1 right now,’” Krieg said. “I said, ‘Really? No way.’ I couldn’t believe it, but she was there and was keeping track of everybody else’s scores.
“It felt really good when they called my name and said I’d won it. It’s my first time going to state, but winning this gave me the confidence to think I could go over there next week and maybe win the whole thing.”
After a first game in which he missed a couple of easy spares, Krieg consulted with Senior coach Chris Schultz on a few tweaks. Krieg had been dropping his hands a little in his approach, and he needed a brighter attitude.
“Coach told me what I needed to do, and I went out and did it,” said Krieg, who took a 193.96 average into the meet. “If I let the ball down a little too early, it hooks too much, and I don’t strike as much. And I needed to be a better teammate, too. I was getting a little frustrated in the first game.
“I just needed to relax a little bit and have fun, and that always rubs off on my teammates. And it really helped that one of my friends, (teammate) Hunter Winner, kept me motivated after that first game.”
The individual and team champions punched their tickets to the state tournament next week at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo, but the at-large bids won’t be decided until Wednesday or Thursday because qualifiers in all three classes were postponed on Monday. The postponements included two of the five qualifying meets in Class 3A, three of the five in Class 2A and six of the seven in Class 1A.
Each state tournament class will include eight teams and 12 individuals. The same holds true for the girls, who have qualifying meets today.
Orr and his Hempstead teammates figure to be on the bubble for state. Orr fired a 268-201—469 to edge Cedar Falls’ Matthew Swanson by five pins for runner-up honors.
“I was just able to get it out to the dry part of the lane and hook it into the pocket really consistently to get a bunch of strikes,” said Orr, who took a 171.11 average into the meet. “It felt awesome to get a high score like that and help my teammates.”
The Mustangs shot a season-best 3,061 to finish second in the team competition behind Cedar Falls’ 3,315. Pleasant Valley finished third at 3,026, followed by Senior (2,997), Cedar Rapids Prairie (2,997) and Bettendorf (1,962).
“That puts us on the bubble,” said Hempstead coach Roger Poling, whose team averaged 2,793.27 during the regular season. “I don’t know if it’ll be enough, but we threw our best score of the season, and I’m ecstatic with how they did. Cedar Falls is just on fire right now, but we left it all on the lanes.”
Dakota Rupp finished 10th with a 434, followed by Alex Scheffert (410), Trent Kutsch (408) and Ian Ninneman (400), while Cody Stackis’ 391 did not factor in Hempstead’s scoring. The Mustangs shot Baker games of 171, 193, 202, 193 and 181.
Winner finished 13th with a 413, followed by Aidin Bettcher (405), Logan Jasper (395) and Christian Merrick (359), while Michael Wlochal’s 303 did not factor in Senior’s count. The Rams had Baker games of 203, 158, 147, 184 and 261.
CLASS 2A, DISTRICT 5
Cedar Rapids Xavier edged Western Dubuque by 17 pins to win the qualifying meet hosted by Waverly-Shell Rock at Bowlaway Lanes in New Hampton. The Bobcats shot a 3,039 to be on the bubble for the state tournament after carrying a 2,376 average during the regular season.
Jacob Butcher led Western Dubuque with an eighth-place 203-212—415, followed by Ben Heiberger in ninth at 413, Nick Sweeney and Jude Ludwig at 398 each and Nolan Vaske at 361, while Alec Nadermann’s 352 did not factor in the team scoring. Western Dubuque shot Baker games of 208, 211, 162, 279 and 194.
Xavier sophomore Jacob Sires won the individual title with a 257-204—461, one pin ahead of Decorah’s Tyler Thompson at the six-team meet. Waverly-Shell Rock took third with 2,928, followed by Decorah (2,900), Waterloo East (2,843) and Marion (2,760).
CLASS 1A, DISTRICT 6
In the lone Class 1A qualifier to take place Monday, Jacob Hartman won the individual title with a 236-279—515 and Troy Edmunds finished second with a 203-300—503 to lead Camanche to the team championship at Imperial Lanes in Camanche. The Indians rolled a 3,251 to beat runner-up West Delaware by 246 pins after leading by 144 pins through individuals.
DeWitt Central finished third with a 2,925, followed by Dubuque Wahlert (2,711) and North Fayette Valley (2,624).
West Delaware’s Kalen Recker finished fourth individually with a 259-192—451 and will be on the bubble for an at-large berth, while teammate Louis Shontz took seventh with a 430 and C.J. Rich placed ninth with a 408. Carson Schneiders (376) and Gabe Drinkwater (369) also scored for the Hawks, while Dominic Rave-Olson’s 300 did not factor in the team tally.
Garrett Kadolph led the Golden Eagles with an eighth-place 265-155—420, while Will Kamentz took 10th with a 387. Wahlert also scored Ben Vaassen’s 345, Nick Splinter’s 338 and Connor Beutin’s 329, while Carter Hancock’s 302 did not factor in the scoring.
CLASS 1A, DISTRICT 5
The state qualifying meet at Muscatine will take place at noon on Thursday. The field includes top-seeded Bellevue and fifth-seeded Maquoketa, along with Monticello, Fairfield, Davis County, Durant, host Louisa-Muscatine, Sigourney-Keota, West Burlington/Notre Dame and Washington.
Louisa-Muscatine’s Allen Stauffer ranks fourth in the state with a 224.0 average, Monticello’s Caleb Gillmore is fifth with a 223.3, Bellevue’s Tyrelle Kloser is sixth at 218.0 and Bellevue’s Dawson Weber is eighth at 213.81.