Eli Green couldn’t help but immerse himself in the daily grind of improving as a baseball player.
It’s in the DNA at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa.
Green, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound sophomore right-handed pitcher from Cascade, Iowa, parlayed that work into an opportunity at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. He announced his commitment on Wednesday.
“Southeastern is a great school, and the junior college route in general is really good for development,” Green said. “When you get here, your life pretty much revolves around baseball. It’s definitely not easy, and you have to embrace it if you truly want to get better at baseball. But that’s true with anything in life. You have to stick to it.
“I’ve picked up a little velocity, I’ve learned to move my body a little better and have more consistent mechanics. I still am working on those things. But that development helped me get an opportunity at a school like Eastern Illinois.”
Green went 3-2 with a 7.30 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings covering 15 appearances as a freshman this spring. The Blackhawks went 42-21.
“It helps to have a great atmosphere and a winning environment, because you have teammates who are always pushing each other — whether it’s in the weight room, conditioning or doing drills,” Green said. “You’re always helping each other out. When you share a common goal of winning, it helps everyone improve their game.”
Green entered Southeastern with a velocity in the 84-86 mph range on a good day and has added a few mph on it since joining the Blackhawks. The key is finding consistency in throwing strikes.
“His stuff is as good as anyone on our team,” Southeastern coach Justin Schulte said. “It’s a matter of trusting it and playing the game pitch to pitch. There are days he’s unhittable but he kind of gets himself into trouble.
“Eli is definitely trending in the right direction because he’s such a hard-working kid. On top of that, he’s a great human being and he deserves the opportunity at a good school like Eastern Illinois. His best days are ahead of him, and hopefully there’s a lot of those days this spring for us.”
Eastern Illinois, a member of the Ohio Valley Conference, has been trending in a positive direction, too, under seventh-year coach Jason Anderson. The Big Ten Conference pitcher of the year in 2000 while at the University of Illinois made his Major League Baseball debut in 2003 with the New York Yankees and also pitched for Cleveland, Philadelphia and San Diego before retiring in 2011.
The Panthers went 33-20 last season. It marked their winningest season since 2001.
“When I went on my visit, I immediately fell in love with it,” Green said. “It’s a cool college town, not a huge campus, and it seemed like the perfect fit for me. I really like the program and the coaching staff and feel like I can keep improving there.
“I still have a lot of work to do. A little extra velocity never hurts, and the big thing is continuing to work on my mechanics. I need to clean up a few things so I can throw strikes more consistently.”
